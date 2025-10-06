SPX Technologies To Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
In conjunction with this announcement, SPX Technologies' President and Chief Executive Officer Gene Lowe and SPX Technologies' Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Mark Carano will discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook during a conference call on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time.
Webcast and slides:
The call will be simultaneously webcast and the slides will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at , or through the following link: .
Call access:
To access the call by phone, please use the following link to receive dial-in details . To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at .
About SPX Technologies, Inc :
We are a diversified, global supplier of industrial technology equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (“HVAC”) and detection and measurement markets. With operations in over 16 countries and over 4,300 employees, we offer a wide array of highly engineered industrial technology products with strong brands. SPX Technologies is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“SPXC.” For more information, please visit .
Investor Contacts:
Mark A. Carano, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Phone: 980.474.3806
Email: ...
Media Contacts:
Mattew Harris, Sr. Manager, Communications & Employee Experience
Phone: ...
Source: SPX Technologies
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment