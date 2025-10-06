DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Brightstar Global Solutions Corporation Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Brightstar Global Solutions Corporation. Brightstar Global Solutions Corporation learned of a data breach on or about November 17, 2024.

If you would like to discuss this case with a lawyer, go HERE .

About Brightstar Global Solutions Corporation

Brightstar Global Solutions Corporation, a subsidiary of IGT Global Solutions, provides secure lottery technology and services to governments and regulators worldwide.

What happened?

On or about November 17, 2024, Brightstar Global Solutions Corporation identified a cybersecurity breach affecting its computer systems. An investigation revealed that an unauthorized party had accessed the company's network, potentially compromising personal data.

The exposed information may include names, contact details, birthdates, government-issued IDs (such as Social Security or driver's license numbers), financial account information, health records, and other sensitive data. The breach is estimated to have impacted approximately 103,879 individuals.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a letter regarding the Brightstar Global Solutions Corporation, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Brightstar Global Solutions Corporation data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: ...

Web:

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.