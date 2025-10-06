Rocket Lab Sets Launch Schedule For 1St Of 21 New Missions With Synspective

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or“the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced the launch window for its next mission for Synspective, a leading Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite data and analytics company from Japan.

The mission, named“Owl New World”, will launch from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand during a launch window that opens on October 14 UTC. The mission will deploy the seventh StriX satellite, the first of a new generation of satellites by Synspective for its low Earth orbit constellation that provides high-frequency, high-resolution Earth observation data for disaster response and management, national security, and environmental monitoring.

“Owl New World” will be Rocket Lab's seventh launch for Synspective and is the next launch in a series of 21 upcoming missions to deploy the company's Earth-imaging constellation before the end of the decade. Electron has already successfully deployed six StriX satellites across six dedicated missions as the constellation's sole launch provider to date.

The mission will be Rocket Lab's 15th launch this year and 73rd launch overall. With 100% mission success across all missions this year and a projected 20+ launches in 2025, Electron continues to set the industry benchmark as the world's most frequently launched commercial small orbital rocket.

“Owl New World” launch information:

“Owl New World” launch window:



16:30 UTC, October 14

5:30 am NZDT, October 15

1:30 am JST, October 15

12:30 pm ET, October 14 9:30 am PT, October 14



About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab's Electron rocket is the world's most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab's spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our launch and space systems operations, launch schedule and window, safe and repeatable access to space, Neutron development, operational expansion and business strategy are forward-looking statements. The words“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“potential,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“strategy,”“future,”“could,”“would,”“project,”“plan,”“target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), accessible on the SEC's website at and the Investor Relations section of our website at , which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.