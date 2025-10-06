Hongli Group Inc. Announces Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEIFANG, CHINA, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hongli Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HLP) (the“”) today announces that on October 3, 2025, the Company received a notification letter from Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department (the“”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“”), dated October 2, 2025, stating that the Company has regained compliance with the requirement to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share of its Ordinary Shares for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the“”). Nasdaq made this determination of compliance after the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares (“”) has been trading at $1.00 per share or greater for the last 12 consecutive business days from September 16, 2025 to October 1, 2025. Accordingly, Nasdaq has considered that the Company has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement and this matter has been resolved.

As the Company previously announced, on July 10, 2025, the Company received a deficiency letter (the“ Notice ”) from the Staff. The Notice informed the Company that, based upon the closing bid price of the Ordinary Shares over the 30 consecutive business day period between May 27, 2025 and July 9, 2025, the Company was not in compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. The Notice had no immediate effect on the continued listing status of the Ordinary Shares on The Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company was provided a compliance period of 180 calendar days from the date of the Notice, or until January 6, 2026, to regain compliance pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A). If at any time before January 6, 2026, the closing bid price of the Ordinary Shares reaches or exceeds $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Staff would provide written notification that the Company had achieved compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, and the matter would be resolved.

About Hongli Group Inc.

Hongli Group Inc. is a Cayman Islands holding company, and through a series of contractual arrangements, consolidates the financial results of Shandong Hongli Special Section Tube Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries (collectively,“ Hongli Operating Group ”). Hongli Operating Group is one of the leading cold roll formed steel profile manufacturers with operating subsidiaries in China. The Hongli Operating Group designs, customizes and manufactures cold roll formed steel profiles for machineries and equipment in a variety of sectors, including but not limited to mining and excavation, construction, agriculture and transportation. The Hongli Operating Group, with over 20 years of operating history, has developed customers in more than 30 major cities in China as well as a global network including South Korea, Japan, U.S. and Sweden. Hongli Operating Group currently has 11 cold roll forming production lines and produces a variety of distinct profile products in a broad range of materials, sizes and shapes.

