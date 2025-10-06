Armada Hoffler To Report Third Quarter Earnings On November 3Rd
To listen to the call, dial (+1) 800-549-8228 (toll-free dial-in number) or (+1) 646-564-2877 (toll dial-in number). The conference ID is 93777. The conference call will also be available through the investors page of the Company's website, ArmadaHoffler .
A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call through Thursday, December 4, 2025. This replay may be accessed by dialing (+1) 888-660-6264 (toll-free dial-in number) or (+1) 646-517-3975 (toll dial-in number) and providing passcode 93777 #. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 30 days beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call.About Armada Hoffler
Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in their stabilized portfolio. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, Armada Hoffler has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information visit
