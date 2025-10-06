Gaming Arts LLC Announces Partnership With Inspired Entertainment To Bring Online Titles To North And South American Land-Based Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming Arts LLC is proud to announce a new partnership with Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware, and services. The collaboration will adapt Inspired's top-performing online slot titles for land-based markets across North and South America, introducing some of Inspired's most successful online games to a wider audience and offering players an exciting new gaming experience.

Gaming Arts is porting this online content into land-based jurisdictions where slot machines, video lottery terminals, or any form of Class III or Route Operations are legally permitted within North America and South America. Exceptions include route operations in Illinois, route operations in Oregon, and non-casino venues in all Canadian provinces (where Inspired already operates).

Inspired Entertainment boasts a deep and diverse portfolio of highly popular game themes, mechanics, and content with a strong following among online players. These titles are primed for adaptation into the land-based market.“We are thrilled to be partnering with Inspired Entertainment to bring their highly successful online games to more land-based markets,” said Greg Colella, Chief Product Officer of Gaming Arts.“Gaming Arts has always been dedicated to offering cutting-edge, engaging experiences for players, and this collaboration allows us to adapt Inspired's proven online content extending deeper into the land-based environment. By combining our expertise in traditional gaming with Inspired's online success, we're excited to deliver a fresh, dynamic experience that resonates with players.”

“This partnership marks an important step for Gaming Arts as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings,” said Rob Ziems, CEO of Gaming Arts.“By adapting Inspired's proven digital content for land-based play, we're confident we'll create exciting new experiences that will engage players and elevate the gaming landscape. Together, we are poised to deliver a new era of entertainment.”

“This collaboration is a natural evolution of Inspired's strategy to extend its top-performing content across multiple channels.” said Steven Collett, Chief Product Officer of Inspired Entertainment.“Working with Gaming Arts gives us a trusted partner with deep roots in the North and South America land-based sector, allowing us to extend our reach to players in brick-and-mortar gaming destinations where engagement and experience are everything.” The two companies are currently working closely to identify the first wave of titles that will be introduced to the North American Class III land-based market. With a rich portfolio of proven online performers, this collaboration represents a significant step forward as Gaming Arts continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the land-based gaming space.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: INSE)

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals.

Additional information can be found at .

Contact:

For Investors

...



For Press and Sales

...

About Gaming Arts

Gaming Arts, LLC is an award-winning end-to-end gaming equipment technology provider of electronic gaming machines, electronic table games, bingo, keno, and emerging technologies. Gaming Arts is privately owned and operated, with its business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is licensed in over 155 jurisdictions.

To learn more, visit or call 702.818.8943.

Media Contact

Bree Cardona

Marketing Manager

725.223.4592

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“estimate,”“plan,”“will,”“would” and“project” and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the“Risk Factors” section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at and on Inspired's website at .