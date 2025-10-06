Chart Industries Selected To Supply Air-Cooled Heat Exchangers And Cold Boxes For Sempra Infrastructure's Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”), a global leader in energy and industrial gas solutions, has been awarded by Bechtel Energy Inc. (“Bechtel”) to supply air-cooled heat exchangers, brazed aluminum heat exchangers, and cold boxes for Sempra Infrastructure's Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 development project in Jefferson County, Texas. This award was received in the third quarter of 2025.

Chart previously supplied equipment for Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 and will continue its involvement with Phase 2, providing key technology to support the facility's expansion and ensure reliable, efficient operations.

“Chart is proud to provide our LNG equipment to support the Sempra Infrastructure Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 development project,” said Jill Evanko, CEO and President of Chart Industries.“We congratulate the Sempra Infrastructure and Bechtel teams on the progress made to date at Port Arthur LNG and the decision and execution to bring more scale to this site.”

About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling for the Nexus of CleanTM - clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The company's unique product and solution portfolio across stationary and rotating equipment is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including engineering, service and repair from installation to preventive maintenance and digital monitoring. Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance issues both for its company as well as its customers. With 65 global manufacturing locations and over 50 service centers from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit .

