MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGACOIN FINANCE, an Ethereum-based altcoin, today announced it has surpassed $15.5 million raised in its presale campaign with participation from more than 14,000 global investors. The milestone reflects sustained market interest as Ethereum-focused industry reports highlight.

Presale Metrics



Raised: $15.5 M +



Investors: 14 000 +



Allocation sold: ≈ 80 %

Launch price: $0.007







Why It Stands Out



Strong Ethereum foundation and network security.



Consistent stage-by-stage sellouts.

Growing mentions across analyst coverage channels.





Conclusion

Ethereum's analyst community is increasingly tracking verified presales as market indicators. MAGACOIN FINANCE's $15.5 M achievement reinforces its position as a key altcoin to watch in 2025.

About MAGACOIN FINANCE

MAGACOIN FINANCE is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project designed to combine cultural relevance with scalable blockchain utility. With over $15.5 million raised, a growing community, and scarcity-driven tokenomics, it aims to be a leading altcoin entrant of 2025.

Learn more:

Website:

Access: /acces

Twitter/X:

Telegram:

Contact Details

PR Specialist: Rebecca Miles

Email: ...

