Darjeeling Floods: BJP Leaders Attacked During Relief Work, PM Modi Calls It 'Appalling'

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, October 6 condemned the brutal attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who were distributing relief materials for people affected by the flood and landslides in the state. Darjeeling, one of West Bengal's most popular hill districts, was badly hit by overnight rainfall that triggered massive landslides and caused large-scale destruction. At least 23 people were reported dead, with continuous downpour leading to the collapse of a bridge, severe road blockages, and waterlogging. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged people not to deteriorate law and order, while BJP accused the Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) of orchestrating the attack.

“The manner in which our Party colleagues, including a sitting MP and MLA, were attacked in West Bengal for serving the people affected by floods and landslides is outright appalling. It highlights the insensitivity of the TMC as well as the absolutely pathetic law and order situation in the state,” PM Modi said. BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh had alleged that he and Malda North MP Khagen Murmu were attacked in Nagrakata in North Bengal by TMC party members. Urging BJP workers to continue relief work, PM Modi said,“I wish the West Bengal Government and TMC were more focussed on helping people rather than indulging in violence in such a challenging situation.”

Mamata Banerjee Asks Not to Politicise

Mamata Banerjee said that the government does not want any deterioration of law and order or further incidents, warning that visiting flood-affected areas with 30–40 vehicles could harm people. "We never want any incident. If you go to a flood-affected area with 30-40 vehicles, people would be hurt. Those who lost 'roti-kapda-makaan' need food, clothes and shelter. So, we do not want to go there to do politics. An incident has occurred...So, I asked the DGP to go there. He went there and spoke with everyone there...We do not want any more incidents. Please remain calm..." she added. Meanwhile, BJP MP and National Spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed the Mamata government over the attack, calling it an instance of "jungle raj" in West Bengal. The BJP National Spokesperson alleged that TMC leaders incited party workers to assault Murmu and local MLA Shankar Ghosh during their visit for flood relief, resulting in head injuries for Murmu. Addressing the press conference, BJP National Spokesperson said, "We have once again seen the 'jungle raj' started in West Bengal by the TMC. When Khagen Murmu was going to Nagrakata, Jalpaiguri, for flood relief, local MLA Shankar Ghosh was also with him. At that time, at the behest of TMC leaders, party workers attacked Khagen Murmu and Shankar Ghosh. Entire India saw this. Khagen Murmu has sustained head injuries...Today, a tribal leader and 2-time MP was attacked in an inhuman manner; this is cruelty and barbarism. This should not be tolerated."West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari also accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of orchestrating violence by sending her supporters to allegedly attack BJP leaders and workers and obstruct relief work. Adhikari claimed that while BJP MPs and MLAs were targeted for visiting flood-affected areas in North Bengal and distributing relief. He alleged that MP Khagen Murmu sustained injuries and MLA Shankar Ghosh's vehicle was attacked. Adhikari also criticised Mamata Banerjee for attending a carnival with celebrities while flood-hit areas in North Bengal faced severe devastation a post on X, Adhikari wrote,“Mamata Banerjee is on full Panic Mode. She has realised it (quite late) that the People of West Bengal have despised her inhuman act of 'Dancing at Carnival with Celebrities' when North Bengal was reeling under floods and landslides, with many People losing their lives and thousands left shelterless. In contrast, BJP Bengal MLAs & MPs were on ground doing their bit to provide relief to the affected People.” (With inputs from ANI)