CZ Effect: Binance Lists Aster (ASTER) With Seed Tag After Weeks Of Hype

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) Aster's native token, ASTER, has ridden a powerful endorsement cycle after Changpeng“CZ” Zhao publicly praised the project in mid-September.

The attention drove rapid growth in community interest and trading activity around Aster, a decentralized perpetuals exchange marketing advanced on-chain features like multichain support and“hidden orders”.

In the same window, Binance Alpha, the exchange's pre-listing product funnel, ran a deposit promotion for ASTER, dangling 9,990 USDC in rewards from September 29 to October 6.

Alpha campaigns often precede broader product exposure on Binance, but they do not by themselves confirm Spot listings. Binance made a similar point in an April notice describing how Alpha tokens are removed from Alpha once Spot opens for those assets.

Futures came first. On September 19, Binance Futures launched ASTERUSDT USDS-M perpetuals with leverage up to 50x-and explicitly reminded users that Futures ≠ Spot and a perps listing does not imply a Spot listing.

As of October 6, Binance's Support center does not show an official Spot-listing announcement for ASTER; any claim that Spot went live should be treated as Unverified unless or until a formal“Binance Will List...” notice appears on the Support portal.

CZ's advisory stance-and data questions

After the endorsement wave, Zhao clarified he is“just an advisor” to Aster, focusing on product/tech rather than management, according to recaps of his remarks on X Spaces in late September.

The advisory framing has not dimmed interest, but it coincided with a separate flashpoint: DeFiLlama said it delisted Aster's perp volume over integrity concerns, citing near-1:1 correlations with Binance perpetuals and limited lower-level data available for verification.