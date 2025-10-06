Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market Forecast By Scale Method Applications And Regional Opportunities 2025-2034
The Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market Size is valued at 2.5 Bn in 2024 and is predicted to reach 6.6 Bn by the year 2034 at a 10.4 % CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Peptide Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) are specialized entities focused on the production of peptides, which are short sequences of amino acids connected by peptide bonds. Their operations require meticulous assembly of amino acids in a precise sequence while maintaining the integrity of functional groups to ensure the desired structural and biological properties. Peptide synthesis is accomplished through several approaches, including solid-phase synthesis, solution-phase synthesis, and recombinant DNA technology.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC:
The rising incidence of chronic diseases has led to increased demand for advanced therapeutic solutions. Peptide-based therapies present significant advantages, such as high target specificity, the ability to modulate key biochemical pathways, and the potential for reduced dosing.
As a result, the adoption of peptide therapeutics is growing across diverse therapeutic segments, including oncology, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes care. CDMOs are instrumental in meeting this demand by offering specialized expertise in both the development and large-scale manufacturing of peptide-based pharmaceutical products.
List of Prominent Players in the Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market:
-
AmbioPharm
Auspep
Bachem
BCN Peptide
CPC Scientific
CBL- Chemical and Biopharmaceutical Laboratories
Creative Peptides
Chinese Peptide
CSBio
Corden Pharma
PolyPeptide
Hybio Pharmaceutical
Peptide Institute
Pepscan
Almac
Vivitide
CreoSalus Inc
ScinoPharm
Senn Chemicals
Wuxi AppTec
Olon
Belyntic
Ferring Pharma
Numaferm
Hybio Pharmaceutical
Provepharm Life Solutions
Enzene Biosciences
Ardena Holding
Stelis Biopharma
Piramal Pharma
Space Peptides Pharmaceutical
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away:
Market Dynamics
Drivers:
The global peptide CDMO (pharmaceutical) services market is witnessing strong growth, fueled by the expanding therapeutic applications of peptides, ongoing technological innovations in healthcare, and heightened interest from pharmaceutical companies in peptide-based drug development. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with growing consumer focus on health and wellness, further supports market expansion.
To improve operational efficiency and scalability, pharmaceutical firms are increasingly engaging in strategic partnerships to enhance development, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities for peptide production. These combined factors are anticipated to drive sustained growth in the peptide CDMO market throughout the forecast period.
Challenges:
Despite promising growth prospects, the market faces challenges associated with the complexity and high costs of peptide manufacturing. Peptide synthesis requires specialized equipment and technical expertise, as peptides are inherently more difficult to produce than conventional small-molecule drugs.
The rising demand for peptide therapeutics emphasizes the need for efficient and scalable production processes. High manufacturing costs may restrict access to peptide-based treatments in certain regions.
Additionally, delivery mechanisms, including cell-penetrating peptides, often transport only a portion of the administered dose to target cells, with the remainder susceptible to metabolism or degradation, potentially reducing therapeutic effectiveness. Disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic-such as global supply chain interruptions, workforce shortages, and increased product demand-have highlighted the need for careful management of production capacity and resources.
Regional Trends:
North America is expected to hold a significant revenue share of the global peptide CDMO market, driven by advances in biosynthesis technologies and the growth of the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors. Ongoing research and development, particularly in genomics and personalized medicine, is further stimulating demand for specialized CDMO services.
Europe also represents a critical market, supported by a substantial patient population, increasing healthcare expenditures, and strong engagement from multinational pharmaceutical companies seeking opportunities in the peptide CDMO space.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy:
Recent Developments:
-
In March 2024, Ferring Pharmaceuticals and SK Pharmateco reached a partnership to increase the industrial production capability of Adstiladrin (nadofaragene firadenovec-vncg), the medication used in Ferring's intravesical genetic therapy.
In August 2024, AmbioPharma revealed its selection of Brian Gregg, a business veteran, as its new CEO. Mr. Gregg takes over from Tim Nieters, who is leaving the business after seven seasons and has a long history of expertise in the peptide CDMO sector.
Segmentation of Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market-
By Scale of Operation-
-
Preclinical
Clinical
Commercial
By Method Used-
-
Chemical Synthesis Method
Non-Chemical Synthesis Method
By Applications-
-
Peptide Supplements
Peptide Vaccines
Peptides as Radio-theranostic Agents
Cell-penetrating Peptides (CPPs)
Affinity Ligands
Protein Mimics
By Synthesis Types-
-
LPPS
SPPS
Mixed Phase
By Region-
North America-
-
The US
Canada
Mexico
Europe-
-
Germany
The UK
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
-
China
Japan
India
South Korea
South East Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
-
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
-
GCC Countries
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.Tags: Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market See Campaign:
Contact Information:
Contact us: InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. Visit: Tel : +1 607 400-7072 Asia: +91 79 72967118 ...Tags:
CE , Go Media , Go Media2 , iCN Internal Distribution , Reportedtimes , Research Newswire , English
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment