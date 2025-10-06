Rise People Launches New AI Features To Empower Canadian HR/Payroll Teams

EINPresswire/ -- Rise People , Canada’s leading HR, payroll, and benefits platform, is excited to announce the release of Rise AI: new AI-powered features to support Canadian businesses.

With Rise AI, clients can now save time and uncover actionable insights, all while safeguarding data, privacy, and compliance.

The two new features of Rise AI include:

- Reporting AI: Rise clients can build advanced reports with filters, sorting, and even custom columns — simply by asking for the data they need. For example, clients can type in queries like: “How much have we paid in bonuses last year?”

- Benefits AI: For Rise Health clients, every employee can now get fast and accurate answers to their health insurance questions like “How many days of travel am I covered for?”. No need to read a 50-page booklet or chase down the HR team.

The preview versions of these features have been made available free of charge to all 3,000+ Rise clients.

“We’re excited to define what’s possible for Canadian small businesses with Rise AI,” says Misha Abasov, Co-CEO of Rise People. “This is only the beginning of our AI-powered features to support our clients. The future of HR tech is here, and it’s proudly Canadian.”

—

About Rise People: Rise People is Canada’s first and only all-in-one digital platform that helps businesses manage HR, payroll, and group benefits in a seamless, fully integrated experience. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, Rise is transforming the way Canadian businesses manage their most valuable asset—people.

About Rise Health: Rise Health is Canada’s only digital employee group benefits solution that is seamlessly integrated within Rise’s payroll and HR platform, offering a truly unified experience.

Committed to accessibility, Rise Health ensures that businesses of all sizes, including those with as few as three employees, can provide comprehensive group benefits with ease.

For more information about Rise People, please visit