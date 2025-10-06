Big Data In 2025: Key Statistics And Trends Reported By Digital Silk Marketing Agency

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - Digital Silk , an award-winning agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites, and digital marketing campaigns, has published insights on, highlighting the growing role of analytics and AI in driving enterprise innovation.







Big Data in 2025: Key Statistics and Trends Reported by Digital Silk

Big data continues to underpin business decision-making and technological advancement. According to IDC, worldwide data creation is expected to reach 181 zettabytes by 2025 , fueled by connected devices, cloud migration, and real-time analytics adoption.

Key Insights from Digital Silk's Report



Market growth : The global big data analytics market was valued at $307.52B in 2023 and is projected to reach $961.89B by 2032 at a 13.5% CAGR, according to Fortune Business Insights . Read more . Fortune Business Insights

AI adoption : McKinsey reports 78% of organizations now use AI in at least one business function, up from 72% in early 2024. Read more . McKinsey & Company

Cloud momentum : A synthesis of Gartner 's forecast shows worldwide end-user spending on public cloud services projected at $678.8B in 2024 , underscoring the shift to cloud-based analytics. Read more . RTInsights Security context : IBM's latest breach report places the global average cost of a data breach at $4.88M in 2024 , highlighting the importance of secure data practices. Read more . IBM Newsroom

Leadership Perspective

"Big data is not just a competitive edge, it is a backbone for transformation," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "Our insights show how enterprises are scaling analytics, AI and cloud to turn information into action."

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning Digital Marketing Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk creates digital experiences through strategic branding, custom web design, and digital marketing services to help improve visibility and support engagement.