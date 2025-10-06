Big Data In 2025: Key Statistics And Trends Reported By Digital Silk Marketing Agency
Big data continues to underpin business decision-making and technological advancement. According to IDC, worldwide data creation is expected to reach 181 zettabytes by 2025 , fueled by connected devices, cloud migration, and real-time analytics adoption.
Key Insights from Digital Silk's Report
- Market growth : The global big data analytics market was valued at $307.52B in 2023 and is projected to reach $961.89B by 2032 at a 13.5% CAGR, according to Fortune Business Insights . Read more . Fortune Business Insights AI adoption : McKinsey reports 78% of organizations now use AI in at least one business function, up from 72% in early 2024. Read more . McKinsey & Company Cloud momentum : A synthesis of Gartner 's forecast shows worldwide end-user spending on public cloud services projected at $678.8B in 2024 , underscoring the shift to cloud-based analytics. Read more . RTInsights Security context : IBM's latest breach report places the global average cost of a data breach at $4.88M in 2024 , highlighting the importance of secure data practices. Read more . IBM Newsroom
Leadership Perspective
"Big data is not just a competitive edge, it is a backbone for transformation," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "Our insights show how enterprises are scaling analytics, AI and cloud to turn information into action."
