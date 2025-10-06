Taty Fittipaldi Featured At OD Network 2025 Conference With Workshop On Story-Driven Leadership
Leadership strategist and executive coach Taty Fittipaldi led a high-impact virtual workshop during the OD Network 2025 Conference , hosted in partnership with Gonzaga University's School of Leadership Studies, delivering insights on how business storytelling can drive alignment, connection, and strategic action across organizations.
Her session, titled“The Story-Driven Organization: A Human-Centered Approach on How to Inspire, Align, and Drive Action in Your Organization,” was held on September 30, 2025, as part of the conference's rich lineup of forward-thinking leadership and organizational development topics.
“Every leadership interaction has a purpose - and that makes it an opportunity for a powerful story,” said Fittipaldi.“When leaders embrace storytelling as a business tool, they turn communication into connection - and connection into measurable impact.”
In a dynamic and interactive format, Taty walked participants through her proprietary 12-step storytelling-based leadership approach designed to help OD professionals and corporate leaders engage hearts and minds while addressing complex organizational challenges. Attendees also explored two real-world study cases, which brought the methodology to life through practical, relatable application.
KEY TOPICS COVERED IN THE SESSION:
-
Why storytelling is essential in modern, human-centered leadership
How to structure communication to align teams and influence outcomes
The 12-step storytelling-based leadership approach to implementing storytelling strategically
Case-based learning for immediate application in real-world contexts
PARTICIPANT FEEDBACK
Attendees praised the workshop for its practicality and depth. One participant shared:
“Taty's session was eye-opening. I never realized how much power there is in the way we frame our internal communication. I walked away with tools I can use immediately with my team.”
This feedback reflects the session's goal: not just to inspire, but to equip leaders with concrete tools to transform communication into action.
The OD Network 2025 Conference, held September 28–October 1, 2025 , took place at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington , drawing professionals and scholars across the OD field to explore the theme of leadership, change, and human-centered strategy.
ABOUT TATY FITTIPALDI
Taty Fittipaldi is an executive coach, leadership strategist, and author of ' Mastering Business Storytelling .' With more than two decades of experience as a global executive managing multicultural teams and billion-dollar initiatives, she now helps leaders turn communication into connection, connection into action, and create story-driven organizations. Taty is the founder of Coaching Expatriates® and creator of The Global Leadership Pillars® framework, blending neuroscience, behavioral science, leadership theory, and storytelling to foster organizational clarity and culture across borders.
