Taty Fittipaldi Featured At OD Network 2025 Conference With Workshop On Story-Driven Leadership

Leadership strategist and executive coach Taty Fittipaldi led a high-impact virtual workshop during the OD Network 2025 Conference , hosted in partnership with Gonzaga University's School of Leadership Studies, delivering insights on how business storytelling can drive alignment, connection, and strategic action across organizations.

Her session, titled“The Story-Driven Organization: A Human-Centered Approach on How to Inspire, Align, and Drive Action in Your Organization,” was held on September 30, 2025, as part of the conference's rich lineup of forward-thinking leadership and organizational development topics.

“Every leadership interaction has a purpose - and that makes it an opportunity for a powerful story,” said Fittipaldi.“When leaders embrace storytelling as a business tool, they turn communication into connection - and connection into measurable impact.”

In a dynamic and interactive format, Taty walked participants through her proprietary 12-step storytelling-based leadership approach designed to help OD professionals and corporate leaders engage hearts and minds while addressing complex organizational challenges. Attendees also explored two real-world study cases, which brought the methodology to life through practical, relatable application.

KEY TOPICS COVERED IN THE SESSION:



Why storytelling is essential in modern, human-centered leadership

How to structure communication to align teams and influence outcomes

The 12-step storytelling-based leadership approach to implementing storytelling strategically Case-based learning for immediate application in real-world contexts



PARTICIPANT FEEDBACK

Attendees praised the workshop for its practicality and depth. One participant shared:

“Taty's session was eye-opening. I never realized how much power there is in the way we frame our internal communication. I walked away with tools I can use immediately with my team.”

This feedback reflects the session's goal: not just to inspire, but to equip leaders with concrete tools to transform communication into action.

The OD Network 2025 Conference, held September 28–October 1, 2025 , took place at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington , drawing professionals and scholars across the OD field to explore the theme of leadership, change, and human-centered strategy.

ABOUT TATY FITTIPALDI

Taty Fittipaldi is an executive coach, leadership strategist, and author of ' Mastering Business Storytelling .' With more than two decades of experience as a global executive managing multicultural teams and billion-dollar initiatives, she now helps leaders turn communication into connection, connection into action, and create story-driven organizations. Taty is the founder of Coaching Expatriates® and creator of The Global Leadership Pillars® framework, blending neuroscience, behavioral science, leadership theory, and storytelling to foster organizational clarity and culture across borders.

