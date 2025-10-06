Perfectly Imperfect Therapy Offering Mental Health Tools For Clients To 'Pass Down Generational Healing, Not Trauma'

MENAFN - GetNews) Perfectly Imperfect Therapy is a Texas-based therapy practice led by Ariel Peters-Angelucci.







The Texas-based therapy practice Perfectly Imperfect Therapy has extended an open invitation to individuals dealing with ambiguous grief and generational trauma to book a free consultation call and explore the available therapy options.

Perfectly Imperfect Therapy is led by Ariel Peters-Angelucci , LCSW, RYT, EMDR, who has 11 years of experience in the mental health field, including case management, substance abuse treatment, hospice, behavioral health, and inpatient care.

She has spent the past four years practicing as a licensed clinician, saying that the goal of her practice is to "help people realize they were never the problem," while guiding them to create real change.







In her therapy sessions, Ariel utilizes her knowledge in Dialectical Behavior Therapy, Cognitive Processing Therapy, EMDR, Cognitive Behavior Therapy, and more, to help clients deal with generational trauma or tackle life transitions.

The therapist explained that her journey stemmed from a desire to understand her own dysfunctional Hispanic family in San Antonio, TX, and how growing up in such an environment impacted her struggles with mental health.

She earned her Psychology degree from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 2016, followed by a Master of Social Work from Our Lady of the Lake University in 2021.

After three years working as a therapist at a residential treatment facility, Peters-Angelucci decided to start a private practice, launching Perfectly Imperfect Therapy in 2024.







"I recognize that therapy is not 'one-size-fits-all' or necessarily flawless," Ariel stated in a press release.

"My therapeutic approach is designed to authentically help flawed, real humans work through their difficulties, offering a non-judgmental and supportive space for growth, healing, and joy.”

The therapist concluded, "I am here to support you in your unique healing experience, guiding you toward a life that is no longer managed by your symptoms but one where you feel empowered."

More info about Perfectly Imperfect Therapy and Ariel Peters-Angelucci is available on the official website .