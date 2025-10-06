Denmark Data Center Colocation Market To Reach USD 493 Million By 2030, Highlighting Strategic Moves By Global And Local Operators Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Denmark Data Center Colocation Market Research Report by Arizton"

Denmark data center colocation market is on a steep growth trajectory, projected to rise from USD 83 million in 2024 to USD 493 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 34.57%. With occupancy rates expected to reach nearly 90% by the end of the decade, Denmark is rapidly establishing itself as one of the most dynamic colocation markets in the Nordics.

This momentum is fueled by the surge in AI adoption, expanding cloud services, strong government support, and a national push for sustainability. At the same time, advancements in submarine cables, 5G, big data, and IoT are driving demand for cutting-edge infrastructure, positioning Denmark as a key destination for next-generation data center investments in Europe.

Report Summary:

MARKET SIZE - COLOCATION REVENUE: USD 493 Million (2030)

CAGR - COLOCATION REVENUE: 34.57% (2024-2030)

MARKET SIZE - UTILIZED WHITE FLOOR AREA: 1.38 million sq. feet (2030)

MARKET SIZE - UTILIZED RACKS: 30 thousand units (2030)

MARKET SIZE - UTILIZED IT POWER CAPACITY: 290 MW (2030)

BASE YEAR: 2024

FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030

Denmark Renewable Energy Leadership Paves the Way for a Carbon-Neutral Future

Denmark is undergoing a strong transition toward renewable energy, highlighting its commitment to sustainability and carbon reduction. By 2024, nearly 80% of the country's electricity was generated from renewable sources, with wind power at the forefront, supported by solar and bioenergy. This green shift is increasingly shaping the data center sector, where operators are adopting renewable energy solutions to minimize environmental impact and align with national sustainability objectives.

As Denmark advances toward its ambitious 2050 carbon-neutral target, the nation is positioning itself as a prime hub for sustainable data center investments. Backed by advanced infrastructure, strong connectivity, and a regulatory framework that encourages green energy adoption, Denmark is attracting global investors and technology leaders seeking energy-efficient, low-carbon infrastructure. This positions the country as a frontrunner in the future of sustainable digital growth.

Why Denmark Is Becoming Europe's Go-To Destination for Colocation Investments



Undersea Connectivity: Denmark is linked globally through over 28 operational undersea cables, including Hronn, Havsil, Danica North, and Skagerrak 4, with four more expected during the forecast period.

Renewable Energy Focus: The country aims to increase wind power to 60% of total renewable energy by 2030 while managing environmental risks such as floods and landslides.

Data Protection and Security: Denmark enforces GDPR and the Danish Data Protection Act, ensuring organizations maintain high standards of data security and privacy, supporting the development of secure data center infrastructure. Digital Skills and ICT Workforce Growth: According to the 2024 Digital Decade Report, 69.6% of the population possesses basic digital skills, and the share of ICT specialists in employment rose from 5.7% in 2023 to 5.9% in 2024, reflecting steady growth in the digital workforce.

Denmark AI Revolution: How Digital Adoption is Powering the Next-Gen Data Center Boom

Denmark is rapidly emerging as a hub for next-generation data centers, driven by its strong push toward digitalization and the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across key industries. AI is transforming sectors such as healthcare, energy, and logistics, creating increasing demand for high-performance computing and advanced data storage solutions. To support this growth, the Danish National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence provides a unified ethical framework, positioning the country as a leader in AI development while fostering business innovation and enhancing public services.

Initiatives like the launch of the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence in Society (CAISA) and Denmark's participation in the Coalition for Sustainable AI, underscore the country's commitment to collaboration, innovation, and responsible AI deployment. Supported by active government backing, Denmark's data center market is poised for significant growth, offering global investors an opportunity to participate in a digitally advanced and sustainable infrastructure landscape.

Vendor Landscape

Existing Colocation Operators



Penta Infra

STACK Infrastructure

Adeo Datacenter

AtlasEdge

Bulk Infrastructure

Cibicom

Curanet (team)

Digital Realty

DLX A/S

GlobalConnect

JN Data

Aeven (NNIT)

Telia Kolo DC

New Operators



atNorth

ECO-LocaXion

Eurowind Energy +Edora

Prime Data Centers Thylander

