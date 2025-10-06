Myasthenia Gravis Market Report 2034: Comprehensive Analysis Of Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies, And Recent Regulatory Approvals By Delveinsight Featuring Companies: Viela Bio, UCB Pharma, Momenta

MENAFN - GetNews)



DelveInsight's“Myasthenia Gravis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast–2034” provides a comprehensive overview of Myasthenia Gravis, including detailed analyses of historical and projected epidemiological data, market trends, and emerging therapies across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Myasthenia Gravis Market Report:



The Myasthenia Gravis (MG) market is projected to witness steady growth from 2024 to 2034, driven by the rising adoption of emerging therapies across the seven major markets (7MM).

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the United States accounts for nearly 45% of all diagnosed prevalent MG cases within the 7MM. In 2023, the EU4 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) along with the United Kingdom collectively reported around 125,000 diagnosed prevalent cases.

In 2023, the 7MM MG market-largely focused on refractory treatment options-was valued at approximately USD 4.95 billion. Market expansion over the forecast period is expected to be driven by the approval and launch of innovative therapies, including Nipocalimab, Batoclimab, Descartes-08, and others.

Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest number of diagnosed patients in 2023 (around 39,000), followed by the UK and France, while Spain recorded the lowest prevalence. In Japan, approximately 32,000 diagnosed prevalent cases were reported in 2023, with numbers projected to rise at a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the study period.

Key Myasthenia Gravis Therapies: SOLIRIS (eculizumab), Nipocalimab, Batoclimab, DESCARTES-08, among others. Overall, the Myasthenia Gravis market is anticipated to expand significantly, fueled by growing disease awareness, increasing prevalence, and the introduction of multiple late- and mid-stage pipeline therapies poised to transform the treatment landscape over the forecast period.

Myasthenia Gravis Overview

Myasthenia gravis (MG) is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system mistakenly attacks components of the body, impairing communication at the neuromuscular junction-the site where nerves transmit signals to muscles. The main immune targets are the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (AChR), followed by muscle-specific kinase (MuSK) and lipoprotein receptor-related protein 4 (LRP4). The condition is characterized by fluctuating, painless muscle weakness, often beginning with ocular symptoms such as ptosis (drooping eyelids) and diplopia (double vision), though it may also involve oropharyngeal or limb muscles.

Diagnosis of MG typically relies on electromyography (EMG), pharmacologic tests, and serum antibody assays. EMG helps detect postsynaptic transmission defects, while a positive response to cholinesterase inhibitors further supports the diagnosis. The identification of specific antibodies (e.g., AChR or MuSK) aids in defining disease subtypes, and EMG remains crucial for patients without detectable antibodies.

Although no cure currently exists for myasthenia gravis, available treatments effectively control symptoms and enhance quality of life. Cholinesterase inhibitors, immunosuppressive drugs, and biologic therapies form the cornerstone of management, while plasmapheresis or intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) may be employed in severe cases or myasthenic crises for rapid symptom improvement.

Ongoing research is advancing a range of innovative therapies, including Fc receptor antagonists, anti-C5 inhibitors, interleukin-6 receptor blockers, and T-cell–based treatments, which aim to expand therapeutic options and improve disease outcomes.

Myasthenia Gravis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Myasthenia Gravis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Myasthenia Gravis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Diagnosed Prevalence of Myasthenia Gravis in Adults

Diagnosed Prevalence of Myasthenia Gravis in Pediatrics

Diagnosed Prevalence of Myasthenia Gravis by Types

Diagnosed Prevalence of Myasthenia Gravis by Location Diagnosed Prevalence of Myasthenia Gravis by Severity

Myasthenia Gravis Marketed Drugs

SOLIRIS (eculizumab): Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease

Myasthenia Gravis Emerging Drugs



Nipocalimab: Janssen Research & Development, LLC

Batoclimab: Immunovant Sciences GmbH DESCARTES-08: Cartesian Therapeutics

Myasthenia Gravis Market Outlook

The myasthenia gravis treatment landscape encompasses a broad spectrum of therapeutic strategies. Standard management includes cholinesterase inhibitors, immunosuppressants, biological therapies, and in certain cases, thymectomy. Advanced and refractory treatments-such as VYVGART (efgartigimod alfa-fcab), SOLIRIS, ULTOMIRIS (ravulizumab), plasma exchange/IVIG, and other novel approaches-remain major contributors to current market revenues.

The myasthenia gravis market is poised for substantial growth, fueled by the emergence and regulatory approvals of innovative therapies such as Nipocalimab, Batoclimab, and Descartes-08. In 2023, the total market across the seven major markets (7MM) reached approximately USD 4,950 million, with robust expansion projected throughout the forecast period.

Within the 7MM, the United States dominated the market in 2023, representing nearly 76% of total revenues. The EU4 and the UK collectively accounted for around USD 893 million, led by Germany, followed by the UK, France, and Italy, while Spain held the smallest share. In Japan, myasthenia gravis represented roughly 6% of the overall market, with strong growth anticipated in the coming years.

Overall, the myasthenia gravis market is expected to expand significantly, propelled by the launch of new and more effective treatment options.

Scope of the Myasthenia Gravis Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Myasthenia Gravis Therapeutic Assessment: Myasthenia Gravis current marketed and Myasthenia Gravis emerging therapies

Myasthenia Gravis Market Dynamics: Myasthenia Gravis market drivers and Myasthenia Gravis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Myasthenia Gravis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Myasthenia Gravis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Myasthenia Gravis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Myasthenia Gravis

3. SWOT analysis of Myasthenia Gravis

4. Myasthenia Gravis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Myasthenia Gravis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Myasthenia Gravis Disease Background and Overview

7. Myasthenia Gravis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Myasthenia Gravis

9. Myasthenia Gravis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Myasthenia Gravis Unmet Needs

11. Myasthenia Gravis Emerging Therapies

12. Myasthenia Gravis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Myasthenia Gravis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Myasthenia Gravis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Myasthenia Gravis Market Drivers

16. Myasthenia Gravis Market Barriers

17. Myasthenia Gravis Appendix

18. Myasthenia Gravis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

