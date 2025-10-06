403
Kuwait Chamber Of Commerce Affirms Keenness To Boost Economic Ties With Chad
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Monday affirmed its commitment to strengthening economic relations with the Republic of Chad, and to utilizing all available means to promote growth in trade and investment between the two countries.
In a press statement following a meeting with a visiting ministerial delegation from Chad, the Chamber said the visit aims to promote Chad's 2030 Development Plan and the upcoming National Development Forum, scheduled on November 10-11 in Abu Dhabi, as part of efforts to open investment opportunities in the country.
The Chadian delegation expressed interest in advancing bilateral economic ties, noting that Chad's 2030 plan includes strategic projects worth USD 30 billion available for private sector participation.
The delegation invited Kuwaiti private sector representatives to actively participate in the forum, describing it as an important platform for business communities from both countries to explore joint cooperation, review investment opportunities, and learn about the incentives and tax exemptions offered to investors in Chad.
The delegation included Minister of Infrastructure and Road Maintenance Amir Korda, Minister of Education and Civic Promotion Dr. Aboubakar Choroma, Minister of Agricultural Production and Processing Keda Balla, and Minister Delegate for Economy, Planning, and International Cooperation Fatima Haram Aseel. (end)
