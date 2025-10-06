Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Commerce Min. Urges Faster, Easier Customs Clearance Via Coordination


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Commerce and Industry Khalifa Al-Ajeel on Monday stressed continued coordination with all relevant authorities to speed up customs clearance of imports, enhance trade facilitation, and improve efficiency at Kuwait's ports.
In a speech after meeting officials from the General Administration of Customs and major couriers - Dalsey, Hillblom, and Lynn (DHL), Aramex, and National Aviation Services (NAS) - he called for clear standards to disclose delivery fees and clarify customs data, in line with state directives to accelerate release of imported goods.
Ports are a key government tool for providing simpler procedures by upgrading the customs services under strategies to improve performance across all sectors, Al-Ajeel said.
The meeting discussed strengthening regulatory cooperation to simplify border procedures.
Reviewing current efforts and challenges, Al-Ajeel urged ongoing improvements to doorstep delivery mechanisms so goods reach the local market more easily, while maintaining accuracy and offering all possible facilitation. (end)
