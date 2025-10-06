Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BIOSTAR ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP WITH HIGHTECH NORDIC


2025-10-06 02:45:55
EINPresswire/ -- BIOSTAR, a leading manufacturer of edge computing solutions, industrial motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices, is excited to announce a strategic business partnership with HIGHTECH NORDIC, a prominent North European IPC solution provider. This collaboration marks a significant step in building BIOSTAR’s industrial computing ecosystem in Northern Europe, delivering enhanced distribution and locally supported, ready-to-deploy systems for a wide range of industries.


The partnership introduces a comprehensive lineup of BIOSTAR’s industrial-grade motherboards and edge computing systems to the Northern European market through HIGHTECH NORDIC’s distribution network. Designed for performance, stability, and versatility, these solutions cater to a wide range of industrial applications, including smart manufacturing, smart city, smart retail, embedded control, and edge computing deployments.

Combining performance with flexibility, BIOSTAR offers a robust portfolio of industrial motherboards designed to support a wide range of industrial applications. Models such as the BIW68-AHP, BIH61-AHA, ERX93-AXP, AI-NONXS, BIAST-PAT, and BIELK-IHT are engineered for use in factory automation, edge AI computing, and embedded control systems.


Furthermore, to meet the increasing demand for edge computing and real-time data processing, BIOSTAR also provides reliable edge computing system solutions like the EdgeComp MS-J6412, EdgeComp MS-X6413E, EdgeComp MS-X7433RE, EdgeComp MS-N97, EdgeComp MS-NANX, and EdgeComp MS-1335U. These platforms deliver consistent performance for industrial workloads in mission-critical environments.


This collaboration strengthens BIOSTAR’s presence in Northern Europe, expanding access to industrial computing solutions across the region. With HIGHTECH NORDIC’s local expertise, customers can now easily source BIOSTAR’s reliable, ready-to-deploy hardware for a broad range of industrial applications. All featured products are readily available on HIGHTECH NORDIC’s official website.


ABOUT BIOSTAR
BIOSTAR is a professional brand dedicated to the production of motherboards, graphics cards, computer peripherals, industrial PC, and AI computing solutions. Since its establishment in 1986, BIOSTAR has become a major supplier in the IT industry. In order to pursue the best quality and aesthetic design, BIOSTAR has invested heavily in ID design, global marketing as well as R&D. With an unceasing focus on enriching lives, BIOSTAR consistently strives to pioneer a fresh future, bringing solutions into reality.

