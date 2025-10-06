403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
BIOSTAR ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP WITH HIGHTECH NORDIC
EINPresswire/ -- BIOSTAR, a leading manufacturer of edge computing solutions, industrial motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices, is excited to announce a strategic business partnership with HIGHTECH NORDIC, a prominent North European IPC solution provider. This collaboration marks a significant step in building BIOSTAR’s industrial computing ecosystem in Northern Europe, delivering enhanced distribution and locally supported, ready-to-deploy systems for a wide range of industries.
The partnership introduces a comprehensive lineup of BIOSTAR’s industrial-grade motherboards and edge computing systems to the Northern European market through HIGHTECH NORDIC’s distribution network. Designed for performance, stability, and versatility, these solutions cater to a wide range of industrial applications, including smart manufacturing, smart city, smart retail, embedded control, and edge computing deployments.
Combining performance with flexibility, BIOSTAR offers a robust portfolio of industrial motherboards designed to support a wide range of industrial applications. Models such as the BIW68-AHP, BIH61-AHA, ERX93-AXP, AI-NONXS, BIAST-PAT, and BIELK-IHT are engineered for use in factory automation, edge AI computing, and embedded control systems.
Furthermore, to meet the increasing demand for edge computing and real-time data processing, BIOSTAR also provides reliable edge computing system solutions like the EdgeComp MS-J6412, EdgeComp MS-X6413E, EdgeComp MS-X7433RE, EdgeComp MS-N97, EdgeComp MS-NANX, and EdgeComp MS-1335U. These platforms deliver consistent performance for industrial workloads in mission-critical environments.
This collaboration strengthens BIOSTAR’s presence in Northern Europe, expanding access to industrial computing solutions across the region. With HIGHTECH NORDIC’s local expertise, customers can now easily source BIOSTAR’s reliable, ready-to-deploy hardware for a broad range of industrial applications. All featured products are readily available on HIGHTECH NORDIC’s official website.
Connect with us
Website
LinkedIn
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
Availability
BIOSTAR VIP Care
ABOUT BIOSTAR
BIOSTAR is a professional brand dedicated to the production of motherboards, graphics cards, computer peripherals, industrial PC, and AI computing solutions. Since its establishment in 1986, BIOSTAR has become a major supplier in the IT industry. In order to pursue the best quality and aesthetic design, BIOSTAR has invested heavily in ID design, global marketing as well as R&D. With an unceasing focus on enriching lives, BIOSTAR consistently strives to pioneer a fresh future, bringing solutions into reality.
The partnership introduces a comprehensive lineup of BIOSTAR’s industrial-grade motherboards and edge computing systems to the Northern European market through HIGHTECH NORDIC’s distribution network. Designed for performance, stability, and versatility, these solutions cater to a wide range of industrial applications, including smart manufacturing, smart city, smart retail, embedded control, and edge computing deployments.
Combining performance with flexibility, BIOSTAR offers a robust portfolio of industrial motherboards designed to support a wide range of industrial applications. Models such as the BIW68-AHP, BIH61-AHA, ERX93-AXP, AI-NONXS, BIAST-PAT, and BIELK-IHT are engineered for use in factory automation, edge AI computing, and embedded control systems.
Furthermore, to meet the increasing demand for edge computing and real-time data processing, BIOSTAR also provides reliable edge computing system solutions like the EdgeComp MS-J6412, EdgeComp MS-X6413E, EdgeComp MS-X7433RE, EdgeComp MS-N97, EdgeComp MS-NANX, and EdgeComp MS-1335U. These platforms deliver consistent performance for industrial workloads in mission-critical environments.
This collaboration strengthens BIOSTAR’s presence in Northern Europe, expanding access to industrial computing solutions across the region. With HIGHTECH NORDIC’s local expertise, customers can now easily source BIOSTAR’s reliable, ready-to-deploy hardware for a broad range of industrial applications. All featured products are readily available on HIGHTECH NORDIC’s official website.
Connect with us
Website
X
YouTube
Availability
BIOSTAR VIP Care
ABOUT BIOSTAR
BIOSTAR is a professional brand dedicated to the production of motherboards, graphics cards, computer peripherals, industrial PC, and AI computing solutions. Since its establishment in 1986, BIOSTAR has become a major supplier in the IT industry. In order to pursue the best quality and aesthetic design, BIOSTAR has invested heavily in ID design, global marketing as well as R&D. With an unceasing focus on enriching lives, BIOSTAR consistently strives to pioneer a fresh future, bringing solutions into reality.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment