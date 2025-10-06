LESSING's HOSPITALITY GROUP PARTNERS WITH LOWELL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL TO PROVIDE FOOD SERVICES

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lowell, Massachusetts, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lessing's Hospitality Group's Food Service Management Division is proud to announce its partnership with Lowell Catholic High School in Lowell, Massachusetts, as the school's exclusive dining provider. The collaboration brings together Lowell Catholic's tradition of educating the whole student in a faith-centered environment with Lessing's 135-year legacy of hospitality.

The dining program will feature fresh, seasonal menus designed to sustain students and faculty throughout the school day. More than nourishment, the program will complement Lowell Catholic's mission by creating a welcoming dining environment that supports academic focus, athletic performance, and community life.

“Our partnership with Lowell Catholic reflects Lessing's dedication to serving educational communities with quality and consistency,” said Kevin Lessing, Executive Vice President of Lessing's Food Service Management Division.“We look forward to providing meals that are fresh, balanced, and thoughtfully prepared, delivered with the care that has defined our family business for generations.”

“At Lowell Catholic, we are committed to forming young people in mind, body, and spirit,” said Maryellen Demarco, Head of School for Lowell Catholic High School.“Partnering with Lessing's allows us to extend that care into the dining hall, where meals become an important part of daily life and another way we strengthen the bonds within our community.”

About Lessing's Hospitality Group

Founded in 1890, Lessing's Hospitality Group is a family-owned company now led by its fifth generation of Lessing's. With over 120 locations throughout the Northeast and Florida, Lessing's expansive portfolio includes food service management, restaurants, and catering venues. Its Food Service Management Division provides tailored dining solutions tailored to meet the needs of each client, with a focus on quality, service, and tradition.

