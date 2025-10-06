DEWA Collaborates With Several Organisations To Expand EV Fast Charging Network

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has signed agreement and contracts to expand the electric vehicle (EV) charging network across Dubai, as part of its EV Green Charger initiative, launched in 2014. DEWA signed the contracts and agreements with Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Dubai Taxi and Parkin company.

“In collaboration with our partners from the government and private sectors, we are enhancing Dubai's green mobility journey by building and developing an integrated infrastructure for charging electric vehicles. This contributes to reducing carbon emissions and achieving the goals of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy. We continue to work with our partners across all sectors to establish the foundations of a sustainable green economy that meets the aspirations of our wise leadership and strengthens Dubai's global competitiveness,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA .

ENOC

DEWA has signed a contract with Enoc Group to expand the electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging network at ENOC service stations across Dubai. The initiative aims to enhance infrastructure to meet rising electric vehicle demand.

Dubai Taxi

DEWA and Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) signed a long-term strategic contract to deploy ultra-fast charging stations for electric vehicles within DTC's fleet across the emirate project will see the rollout of 208 ultra-fast EV charge points over the duration of the contract, aligning with DTC's fleet transformation road map and Dubai's sustainability vision.

Parkin

DEWA and Parkin Company signed a strategic contract to transform Dubai's public EV charging network, further strengthening the emirate's global position as a leading hub for green and sustainable mobility. The first phase of the contract will see the installation of 100 EV chargers in key locations across Dubai, including residential communities, shopping malls, leisure destinations and public areas. A broader roll-out will follow in the near future to cover additional areas of the emirate. These chargers will offer greater flexibility, accelerating the transition to EV adoption.

Through its EV Green Charger initiative, DEWA provides more than 1,500 charging points across the emirate in collaboration with its partners from both the public and private sectors.

