ZAPI GROUP Launches New High-Voltage Capabilities At The Battery Show North America 2025

At the show, ZAPI GROUP will introduce all-new high-voltage and high-power charging capabilities for OEMs designing a wide variety of industrial and mobility electrification solutions. The first two designs are liquid-cooled 7.2 kW and 22 kW on-board chargers for 400 V and 800 V battery packs. Samples for system fit and interoperability testing will be available soon.

“We are proud to announce new capabilities to engineer unique charging solutions for the most demanding environments across industries,” said Sarah MacKinnon, CEO at Delta-Q Technologies, a ZAPI GROUP company.“With modular features like integrated Power Line Communication modules, DC-DC converters, and advanced digital controls, these solutions aim to set a new standard for performance and adaptability. We are excited to give our OEM partners greater flexibility and more opportunities to design systems that meet their unique requirements.”

These new charging solutions, along with the Group's expanded capabilities in autonomous navigation, safety and asset tracking, telematics, and collision avoidance, are the result of recent strategic acquisitions and further solidify the company's position as a leading solutions provider.

Other new and complementary products on display will be the DCC3 converter, a compact and rugged DC/DC converter engineered for maximum flexibility across a range of construction applications, featuring native cybersecurity, and the ACH3 inverter, a third-generation high-voltage inverter with customizable control software for enhanced performance.

For more information and to preview the latest capabilities and solutions, please visit ZAPI GROUP at Booth #3011 .

About ZAPI GROUP

ZAPI GROUP is engineering the transition to an all-electric future with a highly integrated product portfolio, including motion controllers, electric motors, and high-frequency battery chargers for application in full-electric and hybrid vehicles. We provide turnkey system integration, autonomous navigation software, and safety and asset tracking for fleet management. Our companies include Zapi, Schabmueller, Inmotion, Delta-Q, BlueBotics, ZIVAN, Best Motor, ZTP, Ubiquicom, 4e Consulting, and Stercom.

As a global electrification leader with deep systems experience, leading innovations, and an obsession with driving customers' success, ZAPI GROUP now counts more than 1,700 employees worldwide with a total annual revenue of more than 700 million US dollars. For more information, visit .

