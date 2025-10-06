Secured Signing Unveils Realify To Stop Deepfake Fraud

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 6, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Secured Signing, a leader in Digital Signatures and Remote Online Notarization (RON) technology, announced the launch of Realify, a new feature designed to protect businesses and their clients from the rising threat of deepfake fraud during remote online notarizations and video signing sessions.

Image caption: Realify by Secured Signing.

As a critical security layer, Realify uses advanced technology to analyze a person's video and audio in real time to determine if they are“real” or an AI-generated deepfake. The feature creates a secure, verifiable scan of the signer's face and voice, classifying the result as Authentic, Suspicious, or Fake. This process protects all parties involved from legal and financial risk.

Deepfake technology, once a novelty for entertainment, is now a serious tool for criminals. They use AI to impersonate clients, tricking notaries and businesses into signing fraudulent documents and approving illegal transactions. This can lead to voided notarizations, costly legal battles, and damaged reputations. Realify acts like a digital security guard, stopping deepfake fraud before it can happen.

“Deepfake fraud isn't a future problem – it's happening right now,” says Mike Eyal, CEO of Secured Signing.“Notaries and their clients are increasingly at risk. With billions of dollars already lost to this type of fraud, the question is no longer 'if,' but 'when' they will be targeted. Realify provides an essential shield, ensuring the person on your screen is who they claim to be, giving notaries the peace of mind they need to perform their duties securely.”

HOW REALIFY WORKS

Realify seamlessly integrates with Secured Signing's RON and Video Signing platform. Host, Notary can choose to scan signers premeeting and during the meeting. The technology analyzes the signer's face and audio, providing a clear result:



Authentic: The person is real. The notarization can proceed with confidence.

Suspicious: Something seems off, and caution should be exercised. The notary can decide whether to pause or end the session. Fake: This is a deepfake, and the transaction should not proceed.

It only takes a few minutes to get a report that details each participant, allowing you to decide whether to proceed or end the session. This process works for multiple signers in a single meeting.

WHO BENEFITS FROM REALIFY?

Deepfake fraud poses a risk to any business that relies on secure video transactions.

Realify is an essential security layer for:



Title Professionals: Protect against fraudulent property transfers and ensure clear title integrity.

Finance Professionals: Secure high-value client transactions and protect accounts from deepfake-enabled theft.

Independent and In-house Notaries: Protect yourself and your clients from fake identities.

Mortgage & Lending Professionals: Ensure the integrity of high-value financial transactions.

Legal Firms: Guarantee your video-signed documents will hold up in court. All Businesses Using Video Signing: From healthcare to real estate, Realify provides a critical layer of protection for any sensitive video transaction.

By detecting deepfakes before a signature is made or a seal is applied, Realify allows notaries to proactively protect their most important documents and the legal integrity of the services they provide. For a live demonstration of Realify, contact the Secured Signing team today.

ABOUT SECURED SIGNING

Secured Signing is a leading provider of Digital Signature, Remote Online Notarization (RON), and video signing solutions. The company's platform helps businesses and individuals securely sign, notarize, and manage documents from anywhere, ensuring legal compliance and trust.

