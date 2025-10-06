Hawesko Holding SE / Key word(s): Personnel

PRESS RELEASE Hawesko Holding SE: Nicolas Tantzen is the new CFO Hamburg, 6 October 2025. The wine trading group Hawesko Holding SE (HAW, HAWG, DE0006042708) announces that Nicolas Tantzen (33) is the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the group. Nicolas Tantzen has been working in finance for the Hawesko Group since 2019 and previously spent five years at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He is a proven finance and tax expert. At the Hawesko Group, he headed the Corporate Finance division at Hawesko Holding SE until 2023, before taking on the position of Commercial Managing Director in the Group's e-commerce segment in 2024. Hendrik Schneider (53), previously Chief Financial Officer (CFO) responsible for corporate finance, audit and legal, investor relations, IT and logistics, will leave the company by mutual agreement. Detlev Meyer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hawesko Holding SE: "We would like to thank Mr Schneider for his dedicated and successful work and wish him all the best for his future career and personal life. At the same time, I am delighted that we have been able to appoint Nicolas Tantzen, an internal and highly qualified successor, for this important position. Thanks to his previous roles, he is very familiar with the issues facing Hawesko Holding SE. The appointment of Nicolas Tantzen ensures a smooth transition. I wish him a successful start and every success and look forward to continuing to work with him." As part of the Group's strategy, the Hawesko Management Board is focusing on growth in the consolidating wine market, driving forward digitalisation and strengthening the segments. # # # As a leading trading group for high-quality wines, champagnes and spirits, the Hawesko Group employs around 1,200 people across the Retail (Jacques' and Wein & Co.), B2B (especially Wein Wolf, Abayan and Grand Cru Select) and e-commerce (especially HAWESKO, Vinos and WirWinzer) segments. The shares in Hawesko Holding SE are listed on the Hanseatic Stock Exchange, Hamburg, and in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Publisher: Hawesko Holding SE Elbkaihaus Grosse Elbstrasse 145 d 22767 Hamburg Germany Internet: hawesko-holding Corporate information hawesko Extensive range for wine connoisseurs jacques Jacques' locations and online offerings weinco Austria's leading specialist wine dealer vinos The best wines from Spain wirwinzer German wines directly from the producers tesdorpf Traditional fine wine trader weinart Rarities and top wines from around the world enzo Italian wines and lifestyles globalwine Premium portfolio for highest quality demands weinwolf International wine variety

