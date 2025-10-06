Serve Robotics Deploys 1,000Th Delivery Robot, Aims For 2,000 By End Of 2025

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Serve Robotics marks launch of its 1,000th autonomous delivery robot

October 6, 2025 by David Edwards

Serve Robotics has deployed its 1,000th autonomous delivery robot, marking a significant milestone for the San Francisco-based company as it scales operations across the United States.

The Nasdaq-listed firm said more than 380 of its third-generation robots were rolled out in September alone, bringing the fleet to 1,000 active units.

Serve reiterated that it remains on track to reach 2,000 deployed robots by the end of 2025, fulfilling its expansion plans set earlier this year.

Serve develops AI-powered, low-emission sidewalk robots designed to make last-mile delivery both sustainable and cost-effective. The company spun out of Uber in 2021 and has since completed hundreds of thousands of deliveries for enterprise partners including Uber Eats and 7-Eleven.

Its long-term contracts include a multi-year agreement to deploy up to 2,000 delivery robots on the Uber Eats platform across multiple US markets.

The company has been steadily expanding its footprint. In September, Serve announced its entry into Chicago in partnership with Uber Eats , adding to its deployments in Los Angeles and other US cities.

Earlier this year, Serve also integrated teleoperation technology from Voysys to strengthen its safety and remote oversight capabilities, a move it described as key to scaling its fleet reliably.

Serve's third-generation robots are designed to operate autonomously on sidewalks, using advanced sensors and AI to navigate complex urban environments. By focusing on low-emission electric powertrains, the company positions its robots as an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional delivery vehicles.

With its fleet now numbering 1,000 units and momentum building in new markets, Serve said it is positioned to play a leading role in shaping the future of autonomous last-mile logistics.