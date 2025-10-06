Universal Robots Unveils UR18 Collaborative Robot For Faster, Heavier Tasks

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Universal Robots launches new collaborative robot

October 6, 2025 by David Edwards

Universal Robots , the world's leading collaborative robot (cobot) company, has expanded its UR Series with the launch of the UR18, an industrial collaborative robot designed to deliver both power and speed in a compact form.

With a 950 mm reach, payload capacity for larger end effectors, and motion speeds up to 4 m/s, the UR18 is ideal for fast-paced pick-and-place, assembly, and material handling in industries such as logistics, automotive, and food and beverage.

Its lightweight 39 kg design makes installation simple on most standard gantry systems, enabling flexible mounting without costly infrastructure changes.

UR18 will launch with UR's upgraded freedrive and advanced motion capabilities, including OptiMove and MotionPlus, UR's new advanced motion control technology designed to support better control and smoother movements.

Like all cobots in the UR Series, UR18 has UL1740 certification, allowing safe human-robot collaboration, simplifying compliance with leading industrial safety requirements, and ensuring faster integration on the factory floor.

Keith Fox, chief product officer at Universal Robots, says:“The UR18 gives manufacturers more capability without compromise.

“It combines the strength to handle heavier payloads with the speed and flexibility our customers expect, enabling them to achieve new levels of efficiency.”