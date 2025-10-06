MENAFN - SWNS Digital) These stunning yet heartbreaking photos show what some of the world's most beautiful habitats could look like if their animal inhabitants went extinct.

The book, 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife [ ], celebrates different species across the globe. It is marking its decade anniversary in 2025 - and has released a set of images to provide a stark warning to readers.

Two images are shown for each photograph - one, which appears in the book, features the animals in the wild but another has the wildlife removed from the photograph, to show what could happen if the world keeps on the current path and they no longer exist.

In total, the book contains 124 photos from across 34 different countries - including images of pangolins, lions, tigers, elephants and many others. And over the past 10 years, the book has sold more than 55,000 copies worldwide and raised £1.2m for conversation efforts.

Founder of Remembering Wildlife, photographer and conservationist Margot Raggett MBE, said: "It's both heartbreaking and shocking to see these images of landscapes bereft of wildlife.

“These animals have been a fundamental part of life for so long, inspiring children and adults alike, and the stark visual of what life will be like without them, is sobering.

“From pangolins to polar bears, the world will be a much poorer place without them, and that's without even mentioning the impact losing them will have on local ecosystems.”

The focus for Remembering Wildlife this year is pangolins, which are one of the world's most trafficked animals.

There are dozens of new images of the famously hard-to-find, shy creatures in the book, a testament to photographer Raggett's tenacity in gaining the cooperation of many of the world's best wildlife photographers.

Other images include southern white rhinos drinking from a watering hole in South Africa – and the otherwise barren landscape without them.

And a mountain gorilla swinging from vines in Virunga National Park, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, gives way to an eerie emptiness.

A report last year by the WWF found a 'catastrophic '73 per cent decline in the average size of global wildlife populations in just the last 50 years, has left a 'system in peril'.

Population increase leading to habitat loss, poaching, invasive species, disease and climate change are all playing a part in the decimation of wild animals.

Margot Raggett added:“The images in this book are generally fairly exotic, found in places far from the shores of the UK.

“But ecological damage is also harming creatures close to home for many readers, with animals like hedgehogs, owls and water voles all at risk.

“It's up to us to help come together to learn to share the planet with animals, many of whom were here before us – before it's too late and the images in this book become a reality.”