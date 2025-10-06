Trump Hails 'Wisdom And Strength' Of Japan's First Woman PM
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday hailed the choice of conservative Sanae Takaichi to be Japan's first woman prime minister, calling her a person of "wisdom and strength."
"Japan has just elected its first female Prime Minister, a highly respected person of great wisdom and strength," Trump said on his Truth Social network.
"This is tremendous news for the incredible people of Japan. Congratulations to all!"
Japanese media say Trump is expected to visit the key Asian ally in late October.
Takaichi hailed a "new era" Saturday after becoming head of Japan's ruling party, putting her on course to become the country's first woman prime minister.
The 64-year-old, whose hero is Britain's Margaret Thatcher, said that a "mountain of work" lay ahead to restore the fortunes of her ailing Liberal Democratic Party.
The LDP has governed Japan almost uninterrupted for decades but it has been haemorrhaging support as backing grows for smaller parties, including the anti-immigration Sanseito.
Takaichi, a heavy metal drummer as a student, will almost certainly be approved by parliament later this month as Japan's fifth prime minister in as many years.
Outgoing prime minister Shigeru Ishiba was an early visitor to the White House in Trump's second term as Tokyo tried to negotiate tricky trade talks.
