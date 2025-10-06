Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims In Fort Wayne Medical Education Program Data Breach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Wayne Medical Education Program, (“FWMEP”), an Indiana medical practice,recently announced a cybersecurity incident , which impacted the personal information of tens of thousands of individuals. In the incident, an unauthorized person accessed FWMEP's network and accessed records with personally identifiable information (“PII”) of patients and employees including names, Social Security numbers, government ID numbers like driver's license or passport number, dates of birth, medical information including history, health insurance information, and medical billing information, including bank account and payment card numbers.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against FWMEP related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from FWMEP, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit .

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at ... .

___________

1

CONTACT Jerry Wells

COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP

PHONE (412) 322-9243

EMAIL ...

WEB lynchcarpenter

