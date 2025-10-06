Iron Fish: The Universal Privacy Layer For Crypto
Token Overview
- Token name: Iron Fish Token symbol: $IRON Total supply: 61,120,917
Token Utilities
At the core of the Iron Fish network is $IRON, the native asset that powers the ecosystem:
Transaction Fees: Every transaction requires $IRON as a fee, securing the network and rewarding miners.
Mining Rewards: New $IRON tokens are issued as block rewards for proof-of-work miners who validate and secure the chain.
Custom Asset Settlement: $IRON acts as the base currency for minting, burning, and transferring custom private assets within the Iron Fish ecosystem.
Compliance & Auditing: With view keys, users and institutions can selectively reveal $IRON transaction details for tax, compliance, or reporting purposes - without compromising the network's privacy guarantees.
Project Ecosystem
Iron Fish is designed as a privacy-first infrastructure layer for Web3, supporting mainstream adoption and safe financial innovation. Its ecosystem includes:Privacy Layer - Every transaction is private by default, validated by zk-SNARKs, protecting user data from public exposure and harmful MEV practices. Custom Assets - Users can create and manage their own private tokens on Iron Fish, with minting, burning, and transferring functionalities, while enjoying the same anonymity pool as $IRON. View Keys for Transparency - A unique feature enabling selective disclosures: institutions, auditors, or trusted third parties can verify balances and transactions without gaining control of funds. Chain-Agnostic Design - Built to integrate with other ecosystems, Iron Fish provides a universal privacy layer that can plug into broader Web3 infrastructure. Decentralized & Resilient - As a Layer 1 PoW chain, Iron Fish avoids reliance on centralized sequencers or relayers, ensuring censorship resistance and stronger decentralization than L2-based privacy solutions.
With privacy as its foundation, Iron Fish enables safer payroll, confidential transfers, institutional asset digitization, and compliance-friendly audits. By combining zero-knowledge cryptography, a robust L1 architecture, and chain-agnostic design, Iron Fish positions itself as the universal privacy layer for the future of crypto.
IRON Official Media
Website | Twitter | Telegram
