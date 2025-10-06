Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For September 2025


2025-10-06 12:01:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
For September 2025

Clichy, France – October 06, 2025

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, Société BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for September 2025:

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in €
08/09/2025 4,122 53.8865 222,120.15
10/09/2025 9,521 52.7926 502,638.34
10/09/2025 158 52.7926 8,341.23
11/09/2025 5,714 52.9831 302,745.43
16/09/2025 7,838 53.4215 418,717.40
19/09/2025 11,611 52.6000 610,738.60
24/09/2025 382 53.2945 20,358.51
24/09/2025 6,606 53.2945 352,063.59
25/09/2025 283 52.7360 14,924.30
26/09/2025 9,995 53.4778 534,510.40
29/09/2025 39,415 53.6000 2,112,644.00
30/09/2025 3,236 53.0000 171,508.00
30/09/2025 4,409 52.9956 233,657.60
TOTAL 103,290 53.2962 5,504,967.57

Contacts

Brice Paris
VP Investor Relations
+33 6 42 87 54 73
...

Investor Relations
...


Bethridge Toovell
VP Global Communications
+1 917 821 4249
...

Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+33 6 89 87 61 39
...

Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

Third Quarter 2025 Net Sales October 28, 2025
Full Year 2025 Results February 24, 2026

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC's commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 13,000 team members worldwide, BIC's portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-ColorTM, BodyMark®, Cello®, Cristal®, Inkbox®, BIC Kids®, LuckyTM, Rocketbook®, Tattly®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ LoadTM, EZ Reach®, BIC® FlexTM, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit and to see BIC's full range of products visit . Follow BIC on LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .

Attachment

  • BIC_Trading in own shares_SEP25

MENAFN06102025004107003653ID1110156998

