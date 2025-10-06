BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For September 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

For September 2025 Clichy, France – October 06, 2025 In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, Société BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for September 2025:

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 08/09/2025 4,122 53.8865 222,120.15 10/09/2025 9,521 52.7926 502,638.34 10/09/2025 158 52.7926 8,341.23 11/09/2025 5,714 52.9831 302,745.43 16/09/2025 7,838 53.4215 418,717.40 19/09/2025 11,611 52.6000 610,738.60 24/09/2025 382 53.2945 20,358.51 24/09/2025 6,606 53.2945 352,063.59 25/09/2025 283 52.7360 14,924.30 26/09/2025 9,995 53.4778 534,510.40 29/09/2025 39,415 53.6000 2,112,644.00 30/09/2025 3,236 53.0000 171,508.00 30/09/2025 4,409 52.9956 233,657.60 TOTAL 103,290 53.2962 5,504,967.57

