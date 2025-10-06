Niobium Ingot DLA Contract Awarded To Global Advanced Metals
“For decades GAM has supported the DLA with critical mineral supply of both niobium and tantalum. This award compliments the partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to re-establish domestic defense-critical niobium oxide production. GAM is honored to further expand the partnership with the U.S. Government in support of domestic niobium applications. Niobium has strategic uses that touch many sectors including the DoD, DoE and other U.S. government agencies” said Andrew O’Donovan, GAM Chief Executive Officer. This IDIQ niobium award is in addition to the September 2025 announced DLA IDIQ tantalum contract award whereby GAM will also supply tantalum ingot up to $100M over the next 5 years to the U.S. strategic inventory.
High purity niobium metal is used in mission critical energy, medical, aerospace, and defense applications. This year, the Boyertown PA facility is combining celebrations for the U.S. DoD Niobium Strategic Partnership and the facility’s 75th anniversary.
About GAM
GAM is a leading conflict-free tantalum, niobium, and tin products processor. GAM has exclusive rights to the world’s largest industrial resources of niobium containing tantalum ore located in Western Australia (WA). GAM produces conflict-free powders and metallurgical products at its Pennsylvania, USA and Aizu, Japan plants for a range of industries including electronics, aerospace, energy, defense, medical and chemical processing. GAM also produces tin ingot at its site in Greenbushes, WA.
