403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pandoblox Acquires 3GC Group To Create Comprehensive AI-Ready Data & IT Operations Platform For Mid-Market
EINPresswire/ -- Pandoblox, creator of the Themis AI Data Platform, today announced the strategic acquisition of 3GC Group, a leading provider of enterprise IT operations and cybersecurity services. The combined company creates a comprehensive platform designed to address the critical challenges preventing mid-sized companies from becoming AI-ready: disconnected data, fragmented IT operations, and increasing security complexity.
SOLVING THE MID-MARKET AI READINESS GAP
Mid-sized enterprises ($50M–$500M revenue) face a fundamental challenge: they want to adopt AI but lack the clean, integrated data foundation and operational maturity to implement it effectively. Traditional solutions often force companies to choose between expensive enterprise systems requiring $2M+ annual investments or small-business tools that can't scale.
"The mid-market has been underserved for too long," said Henry Park, Founder and CEO of Pandoblox. "Companies in this segment need enterprise-grade data intelligence and IT operations—but without the complexity, cost, or headcount traditionally required. By combining Pandoblox's Themis platform with 3GC's proven enterprise implementation expertise, we're delivering a complete solution at a fraction of the cost."
COMPLEMENTARY STRENGTHS CREATE COMPLETE SOLUTION
Pandoblox brings eight years of advanced technology innovation, including AI/ML infrastructure, DevOps automation, and scalable data platform development. Its flagship Themis platform transforms scattered business data from systems like NetSuite, QuickBooks, and Salesforce into unified, AI-ready intelligence with natural language querying and automated insights.
3GC Group contributes two decades of enterprise IT operations expertise, having delivered digital transformation, cybersecurity, and managed services to clients including Sunrun, FAO Schwartz, Belkin, and Hallmark Media. Their FlexPods talent model and ITIL-based methodologies provide on-demand access to specialized IT, security, and infrastructure expertise.
"Our clients will see immediate benefits from this combination," added Park. "They now have access to both cutting-edge data platform technology and proven enterprise implementation practices—all through a single, unified partner."
INTEGRATED DATA & SECURITY SERVICE DESK
The combined offering includes:
THEMIS PLATFORM
AI-ready data integration from multiple business systems
* Real-time dashboards, KPIs, and predictive analytics
* Natural language querying and GenAI-powered reporting
* Built-in data governance and compliance
* Deployment in weeks with over 90% cost savings vs. building in-house
Data & Security Service Desk
* Full-service IT operations and infrastructure management
* Hands-on data operations, MDM, and data quality support
* Proactive cybersecurity monitoring and compliance enforcement
* Identity Exploitation Management (IEM) and advanced threat analysis
* Single support channel staffed by specialized engineers and analysts
Immediate Value for Mid-Market Companies
* The acquisition delivers compelling advantages for growing companies:
* Complete AI readiness without building costly internal data teams
* Enterprise-grade support at mid-market pricing
* One unified vendor relationship instead of multiple disconnected providers
* Rapid ROI, with some clients seeing payback in as little as two months
* Scalable model that evolves with the business
"Whether companies are preparing for acquisitions, scaling quickly, or modernizing legacy systems, they now have a true enterprise alternative—purpose-built for the mid-market," Park said.
ABOUT PANDOBLOX
Pandoblox is a technology company built to help mid-sized enterprises modernize their operations and become AI-ready. Through the Themis AI Data Platform and integrated Data & Security Service Desk, Pandoblox delivers enterprise-grade data intelligence and IT operations at mid-market affordability. Founded in 2017, Pandoblox has served enterprise clients and growing businesses across multiple industries. Learn more at .
ABOUT 3GC GROUP
3GC Group is a leading provider of enterprise IT operations, cybersecurity, and digital transformation services. Traditional IT MSPs are focused on break fix of infrastructure and helpdesk. 3GC fills the gap that most business leaders need to grow their enterprise to include enterprise applications. ITSM is a key component and 3GC does this elegantly to include data and enterprise applications
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Media Contact [Brent Platt] [... [202-701-6822]
Investor Contact [Henry Park] [...] [213-985-1724]
SOLVING THE MID-MARKET AI READINESS GAP
Mid-sized enterprises ($50M–$500M revenue) face a fundamental challenge: they want to adopt AI but lack the clean, integrated data foundation and operational maturity to implement it effectively. Traditional solutions often force companies to choose between expensive enterprise systems requiring $2M+ annual investments or small-business tools that can't scale.
"The mid-market has been underserved for too long," said Henry Park, Founder and CEO of Pandoblox. "Companies in this segment need enterprise-grade data intelligence and IT operations—but without the complexity, cost, or headcount traditionally required. By combining Pandoblox's Themis platform with 3GC's proven enterprise implementation expertise, we're delivering a complete solution at a fraction of the cost."
COMPLEMENTARY STRENGTHS CREATE COMPLETE SOLUTION
Pandoblox brings eight years of advanced technology innovation, including AI/ML infrastructure, DevOps automation, and scalable data platform development. Its flagship Themis platform transforms scattered business data from systems like NetSuite, QuickBooks, and Salesforce into unified, AI-ready intelligence with natural language querying and automated insights.
3GC Group contributes two decades of enterprise IT operations expertise, having delivered digital transformation, cybersecurity, and managed services to clients including Sunrun, FAO Schwartz, Belkin, and Hallmark Media. Their FlexPods talent model and ITIL-based methodologies provide on-demand access to specialized IT, security, and infrastructure expertise.
"Our clients will see immediate benefits from this combination," added Park. "They now have access to both cutting-edge data platform technology and proven enterprise implementation practices—all through a single, unified partner."
INTEGRATED DATA & SECURITY SERVICE DESK
The combined offering includes:
THEMIS PLATFORM
AI-ready data integration from multiple business systems
* Real-time dashboards, KPIs, and predictive analytics
* Natural language querying and GenAI-powered reporting
* Built-in data governance and compliance
* Deployment in weeks with over 90% cost savings vs. building in-house
Data & Security Service Desk
* Full-service IT operations and infrastructure management
* Hands-on data operations, MDM, and data quality support
* Proactive cybersecurity monitoring and compliance enforcement
* Identity Exploitation Management (IEM) and advanced threat analysis
* Single support channel staffed by specialized engineers and analysts
Immediate Value for Mid-Market Companies
* The acquisition delivers compelling advantages for growing companies:
* Complete AI readiness without building costly internal data teams
* Enterprise-grade support at mid-market pricing
* One unified vendor relationship instead of multiple disconnected providers
* Rapid ROI, with some clients seeing payback in as little as two months
* Scalable model that evolves with the business
"Whether companies are preparing for acquisitions, scaling quickly, or modernizing legacy systems, they now have a true enterprise alternative—purpose-built for the mid-market," Park said.
ABOUT PANDOBLOX
Pandoblox is a technology company built to help mid-sized enterprises modernize their operations and become AI-ready. Through the Themis AI Data Platform and integrated Data & Security Service Desk, Pandoblox delivers enterprise-grade data intelligence and IT operations at mid-market affordability. Founded in 2017, Pandoblox has served enterprise clients and growing businesses across multiple industries. Learn more at .
ABOUT 3GC GROUP
3GC Group is a leading provider of enterprise IT operations, cybersecurity, and digital transformation services. Traditional IT MSPs are focused on break fix of infrastructure and helpdesk. 3GC fills the gap that most business leaders need to grow their enterprise to include enterprise applications. ITSM is a key component and 3GC does this elegantly to include data and enterprise applications
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Media Contact [Brent Platt] [... [202-701-6822]
Investor Contact [Henry Park] [...] [213-985-1724]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment