Growcollab Redefines Creator-Founder Partnerships With Innovative Two-Sided Marketplace, Powered By Hypetribe

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New platform launches to bridge the gap between content creators seeking income stability and businesses struggling with content production.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowCollab, a creator-entrepreneur marketplace powered by HypeTribe , today announced its official launch to address the mounting challenges faced by content creators and small businesses in the digital economy. The platform creates a seamless bridge between creators seeking monetization opportunities and entrepreneurs desperately needing professional content services.









With 54% of full-time creators struggling to gain visibility and 58.3% facing difficulties monetizing their content, while simultaneously 62% of small businesses report challenges in producing enough quality content, GrowCollab emerges as a timely solution to these interconnected pain points.





"The creator economy and small business ecosystem are suffering from a fundamental disconnect," said Manoj Kumar , Founder of GrowCollab. "Creators are producing amazing content but struggling to find paying clients, while entrepreneurs are drowning trying to create content themselves. We're building the bridge that turns these mutual pain points into mutual opportunities."

Transforming Creator Economics

The platform addresses critical challenges in the creator economy. With 81% of creators spending significant time on self-promotion rather than content creation, GrowCollab's marketplace model eliminates these friction points by providing direct access to businesses actively seeking content services. This allows creators to focus on their craft while building sustainable income streams through consistent client partnerships.

Solving Business Content Challenges

For entrepreneurs, GrowCollab tackles the discovery problem that plagues 44% of marketers who cite finding the right creators as their top challenge. Despite 62% of businesses increasing content efforts, only 4% currently outsource creation due to complexity barriers. The platform removes these obstacles through curated creator profiles, transparent communication channels, and value-aligned matching systems.

"Small business owners are trying to be CEO, marketer, and content creator simultaneously – it's not sustainable," Kumar explained. "GrowCollab gives them instant access to skilled creators without the overhead of full-time hires or the hassle of endless outreach."

Market Impact

GrowCollab's launch comes at a pivotal moment when 45% of consumers make purchasing decisions based on social media recommendations. The platform's innovative matching system addresses the 47.9% of creators who cite poor communication as a major partnership pain point, ensuring smooth collaborations from initial contact through project completion.

Backed by HypeTribe's expertise in building successful digital marketplaces, GrowCollab provides the infrastructure needed for the next generation of creator-business partnerships. The platform's segmented onboarding, specialized matching algorithms, and integrated project management tools create an ecosystem where both creators and businesses thrive.

About GrowCollab and HypeTribe

GrowCollab is a two-sided marketplace connecting content creators with entrepreneurs and small businesses. The platform makes collaborations transparent and value-aligned, helping creators secure stable income while giving businesses access to professional content services.





Powered by HypeTribe, a venture studio focused on building innovative digital platforms, GrowCollab benefits from a culture of creativity, community, and bold execution. HypeTribe supports early-stage projects and communities worldwide, enabling faster product launches and meaningful connections that drive real value creation.

