Two Nationally Recognized Leaders Join EPIC For Girls, Marking Major Shift In Omaha Nonprofit's Vision And Reach

EINPresswire/ -- EPIC for Girls, a nonprofit dedicated to removing barriers to access in sports for girls ages 8 to 18, today announced the appointments of Michaela Franklin as Executive Director and Markeshia Grant as Director of Programs. The leadership transition coincides with the launch of a bold new initiative called EPICenter—EPIC’s framework for equipping local sports partners with culturally responsive training and curriculum.

Franklin, a Nebraska native and former Division I volleyball player and head coach, returns home with more than 15 years of experience in collegiate athletics, strategic leadership and community engagement. Her career includes associate head coach roles at Clemson University, University of South Florida, and most recently, the University of Central Florida, where she helped lead a top-performing program in the Big 12 Conference.

“I’m proud to come back to Nebraska and serve in a role that directly uplifts the next generation of girls through sport and opportunity,” Franklin, who is originally from Lincoln, said. “We’re building something transformational at EPIC.”

Grant, a former Division I basketball player and national voice in equity-centered education and youth sports, brings a decade of experience in program development, mentorship and scalable curriculum design. She is the founder of Savvy Skills, a leadership and sports mentorship platform that has served more than 5,000 girls across the U.S. As a former University of South Carolina women’s basketball standout, Grant played under legendary coach Dawn Staley, an experience that shaped her leadership style and commitment to empowering girls through sport.

“This is more than a job—it’s a mission,” Grant said. “I’m honored to lead programs that will help girls not only succeed in sports, but thrive in life.”

The appointments follow the rollout of EPICenter, a new strategic model to guide EPIC’s work with coaches and organizations in delivering inclusive, measurable and girl-centered programming. Orientation for EPIC’s 22 sports partners took place Sept. 25. The next session is set for Oct. 28.

“This is a transformational moment for EPIC,” said Monique Farmer, chair of the board. “Michaela and Markeshia bring unmatched vision and a track record of impact that will elevate our mission and deepen our roots in the community.”

Both leaders begin their roles today. Former Program Director Racquel Henderson will remain involved as a consultant to support onboarding and community connection.

About EPIC for Girls

EPIC for Girls is dedicated to empowering young women through sports, leadership and community engagement. Through initiatives like Girls Ref the World, EPIC for Girls created pathways for girls to thrive and break barriers in traditionally male-dominated spaces. To learn more, visit:

For media inquiries or interview requests, contact:

...