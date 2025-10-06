Biodesix Unveils October Lung Health Events In Colorado With The Association Of Pulmonary Advanced Practice Providers (APAPP), American Lung Association In Colorado, And GO2 For Lung Cancer Centers Of Excellence Summit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Biodesix partners with three leading Lung Health organizations to bring education and advocacy to healthcare professionals and patients

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostics solutions company, announced three Colorado-based events in October for healthcare professionals and community members to collaborate, learn, and advocate for lung health.

First Event: October 9 th APAPP Know Your Nodules Event at Biodesix Head Office in Louisville, CO

The Association of Pulmonary Advanced Practice Providers (APAPP) Leadership and expert Faculty will run a half-day event: Know Your Nodules: Personalize. Prioritize. Prevent. APAPP Leadership will be hosting a clinician-centered lung disease and lung cancer screening / detection learning event at the Biodesix Corporate Headquarters in Louisville, Colorado. The event will also be live streamed. Faculty includes Corinne Young (President & Founder, APAPP), Stephen Deppen, PhD (Associate Professor of Thoracic Surgery and Epidemiology, Vanderbilt Medical Center), Rebecca Priebe (Acute Care Nurse Practitioner, Henry Ford Health), and Tammy Welch (Physician Assistant, Frederick Regional Health System).

Second Event: October 9 th – 11 th Go2 for Lung Cancer Centers of Excellence Summit in Denver, CO

The Go2 Association is hosting their annual Lung Cancer Centers of Excellence Summit in downtown Denver. This highly specialized educational event includes a full-day Lung Cancer Nurse Navigator module. Biodesix is a proud supporter of Go2 as they are driving to standardize best practices in lung nodule management at a national level. More details here .

Third Event: October 12 th American Lung Association in Colorado“Run the Rocks” at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, CO

The American Lung Association in Colorado holds their annual Run the Rocks fundraiser and community awareness event at the world-renowned Red Rocks Amphitheater. The purpose of this event is to raise funds for education, research, and advocacy to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease. More details here .

“It is a privilege and honor to collaborate with these three partners here in our home state of Colorado. They each uniquely assist in our journey to achieve the Biodesix mission to conquer lung diseases through personalized diagnostics,” said Scott Hutton, CEO at Biodesix. "I'd also like to note that these October events are well-timed as forerunners for November, which is Lung Cancer Awareness Month -- an important time of year for Biodesix advocacy and awareness efforts.”

About Biodesix:

Biodesix is a leading diagnostic solutions company, driven to improve clinical care and outcomes for patients. Biodesix Diagnostic Tests , marketed as Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment and IQLung® Cancer Treatment Guidance, support clinical decisions to expedite personalized care and improve outcomes for patients with lung disease. Biodesix Development Services enable the world's leading biopharmaceutical, life sciences, and research institutions with scientific, technological, and operational capabilities that fuel the development of diagnostic tests, tools, and therapeutics. For more information, visit biodesix.

