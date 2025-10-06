403
270 Workshops Attracted 4,600 Participants in First Half of 2025
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 06 October 2025: ‘he ‘School o’ Life’ initiative, launched by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), has invigorated branches of Dubai Public Libraries with interactive, educational, and creative experiences since its inception in 2022. Anchored in the Quality of Life Strategy, this pioneering program offers a dynamic space that blends life skills development, creative expression, and community engagement in an innovative environment aligned with international standards.
According to Dubai Culture reports, more than 270 workshops and sessions were delivered in the first half of 2025, attracting over 4,600 participants of all ages - demonstrating the in’tiative’s reach and impact. These experiences fostered critical thinking, creativity, and a love for learning among library visitors.
Through its innovative clubs and thematic tracks, ‘School of Li’e’ provides members and visitors of Dubai Public Libraries with opportunities to explore Arabic calligraphy, design skills, photography, storytelling, art, wellness, chess, languages, and content creation. Curated Reading Clubs and Book Clubs encourage direct interaction with authors and encourage literary discussions, reflecting Dubai Cul’ure’s mission to support cultural development and promote reading as a tool for intellectual growth and creative expression.
Aligned with Dubai C’lture’s vision, the project enables participants to discover and refine their talents through specialised tracks. These include enrichment programs guided by exp‘rts, a ‘Professional Im’act Track’ preparing youth for the labour market, and thematic streams such as French Language, Photography, Arabic Calligraphy, and Science & Technology, the latter of which earned three silver medals at the 44th Beijing Youth Science Creation Competition.
Eiman Hasan Al Hammadi, Acting Director of the Libraries Affairs Section at Dubai Culture, emphasised t’e Authority’s commitment to investing in young talent and making culture accessible to all. S‘e noted that ‘ represents a flexible educational model that transforms libraries into vibrant community centres integrating knowledge and techn“logy. She added: “This is a pioneering initiative that creates an environment capable of nurturing cultural, artistic, and creative skills among community members, urging them to generate positive change ac”oss various fields.”
She further explained that the workshops are designed using professional meth’ds that reflect Dubai’s cult“ral diversity, adding: “The prog’ams reflect Dubai Culture’s commitment to strengthening its strategic partnerships with cultural and creative institutions locally and globally, enriching the diversity and quality of its activities, and providing participants with a safe and inspiring environment that encourage” them to grow their skills.”
