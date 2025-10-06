Phathom Pharmaceuticals Appoints Sanjeev Narula As Chief Financial And Business Officer



Sanjeev Narula brings proven success in scaling commercial-stage biopharma companies with expertise in capital and investor strategies, M&A, and operational excellence

Appointment strengthens Phathom's leadership team and ability to execute its growth strategy in GI



FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced the appointment of Sanjeev Narula as Chief Financial and Business Officer.

“We welcome Sanjeev to Phathom's leadership team at this important stage of our growth,” said Steve Basta, President and Chief Executive Officer of Phathom.“His extensive financial and operational expertise will be critical as we execute our strategy to achieve profitability and drive long-term shareholder value.”

Mr. Narula commented,“This is an exciting moment to join Phathom, with VOQUEZNA gaining traction and a clear path for continued growth. I look forward to working with the talented team to drive financial performance and help unlock the company's full potential.”

About Sanjeev Narula

Sanjeev Narula most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at Intra-Cellular Therapies, where he oversaw finance leading up to its $14.6 billion acquisition by Johnson & Johnson and played a key role in capital strategy, M&A, and financial planning. He previously served as CFO of Viatris and CFO of Upjohn, a former Pfizer division, where he gained extensive global experience across commercial, R&D, Information Technology, and global supply functions.

During his 16 years at Pfizer, he held senior finance roles, including CFO for Pfizer's Essential Health Business and CFO of the Primary Care Business Unit, then the company's largest commercial division. Earlier in his career, he held leadership positions at American Express and Xerox.

Mr. Narula earned his bachelor's degree in accounting and economics from the University of Delhi and is a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB), for the U.S., Europe and Canada. Phathom currently markets vonoprazan in the United States as VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan) tablets for the relief of heartburn associated with Non-Erosive GERD in adults, the healing and maintenance of healing of Erosive GERD in adults and relief of associated heartburn, and as part of VOQUEZNA® TRIPLE PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules, clarithromycin tablets) and VOQUEZNA® DUAL PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules) for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults. For more information about Phathom, visit the company's website at follow on LinkedIn and X .

