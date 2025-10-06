Kazakhstan Partners With Wabtec In Biggest Locomotive Supply Contract Ever
“For over two decades, our partnership with KTZ has played a key role in transforming Kazakhstan's railway industry. This historic agreement reflects KTZ's strategic vision in developing the national railway network as a major link between Europe and Asia. By providing modern locomotives and long-term service solutions, Wabtec is proud to partner with Kazakhstan on the path of progress, helping unlock the region's vast potential and advance engineering expertise in the country's rail sector,” said Wabtec President and CEO Rafael Santana.
He added that Kazakhstan serves as a regional competence center for Wabtec, and the new deal will further strengthen the partnership with KTZ, enhancing the company's presence and leadership as a technological and innovative partner in the railway technology market. The new locomotives will support KTZ's fleet expansion and renewal program, designed to operate in Kazakhstan's harsh climate and mountainous terrain.
Santana noted that the new generation of Evolution series locomotives will increase fuel efficiency and reduce the frequency of major overhauls. He also emphasized that the contract includes maintenance agreements aimed at supporting both the new locomotives and KTZ's existing fleet, with services tailored to maximize reliability and availability while optimizing operational costs.
“Kazakhstan plays a key role in realizing the transit potential of the Eurasian continent,” said Talgat Aldybergenov, CEO of the KTZ.
“This new agreement demonstrates our commitment to adopting advanced technologies in the transport sector and will make a significant contribution to the development of industry and railway engineering in the country,” he added.
Wabtec was established in 1999 through a merger, although its roots may be traced to 1869 with George Westinghouse and the Westinghouse Air Brake Company. Wabtec's rail technology includes equipment, systems, digital solutions, and services for the freight and transit rail industries, with the objective of enhancing safety, efficiency, and sustainability through innovations such as battery-powered locomotives and railcar telematics.
