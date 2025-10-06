Ukraine Repels Large Russian Attack Near Vovchansk SBGS Spox

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Andrii Demchenko, Spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, reported this during a national TV broadcast, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“Over the past few days, we have seen the enemy trying to become more active on the Vovchansk direction. Yesterday, they even carried out a massive assault against one of the border guard units' defensive lines,” Demchenko said.

According to him, a large number of Russian infantry soldiers took part in the attack, supported by several armored vehicles and motorcycles. However, thanks to the steadfastness and heroism of Ukrainian defenders, the assault was repelled, and the enemy suffered heavy losses.

“This equipment was destroyed, and having failed to achieve any success, the enemy retreated,” he added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, there were 231 combat engagements between Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops over the past 24 hours, with the heaviest fighting near Pokrovsk.