QCB Governor Meets With Ambassador Of Egypt To Qatar

Governor of the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani met yesterday, with Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the State of Qatar H E Walid ElFiky. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations in banking and finance and the means of consolidating them.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.