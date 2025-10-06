403
Research Finds 70% of Saudi Travelers are eSIM-Ready as SIM Cards Near Obsolescence
(MENAFN- PRM Global) Research reveals Saudis favor eSIMs for instant connectivity and freedom from roaming charges, marking a major shift in global travel habits.
Saudi travelers are increasingly turning to eSIM technology as international travel surges, valuing its ease of use, flexibility, and reliability over traditional SIM cards. A recent survey conducted by Airalo, the world’s leading eSIM platform, reveals that nearly three-fourths of travelers believe physical SIMs will soon be obsolete, while 70% already own eSIM-capable devices.
The findings underscore a growing frustration with traditional SIM cards. More than half of Saudi travelers reported challenges in purchasing local SIMs abroad, often spending up to two hours locating and activating them. In contrast, eSIM users described a far more seamless experience, with over a third saying they encountered no issues at all and enjoyed instant connectivity from the moment they landed. The experience has been described by frequent Saudi business travelers as transformative, allowing them to land anywhere in the world, switch on their phones, and connect instantly, eliminating the need to search for kiosks or handle physical SIM cards.
Ahmed Elfiky, Regional Director at Airalo, shared: “Saudi travelers are among the most enthusiastic adopters of eSIMs in the region, driven by their frequent travel and the convenience, reliability, and cost-effectiveness that eSIMs provide. With the Kingdom’s young, tech-savvy population and its role as a hub for both business and leisure travel, eSIM adoption is accelerating rapidly. For many Saudi travelers, the ability to stay connected across borders without the hassle of switching physical SIM cards has become an essential part of the travel experience, reinforcing the country’s position at the forefront of digital transformation in the region.”
Reliability is another driver of this shift. Almost half of respondents said they had experienced poor WiFi quality during business trips, which often disrupted productivity. With eSIMs offering broader global coverage and flexible plans, travelers are finding a stronger and more consistent connection wherever they go. Importantly, the survey also revealed that 65.3% of participants are already familiar with eSIM technology, a sign of strong readiness for wider adoption in Saudi Arabia.
This aligns with the Kingdom’s ongoing digital transformation efforts under Vision 2030, where travelers’ embrace of modern connectivity solutions reflects a broader appetite for innovation.
