White House Warns Of Mass Layoffs If Government Shutdown Talks Fail
As the shutdown entered its fifth day, White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett told CNN he still saw a chance that Democrats would back down, averting a costly shutdown and federal employee layoffs that have been threatened by White House budget director Russell Vought.
"President Trump and Russ Vought are lining things up and getting ready to act if they have to, but hoping that they don't," Hassett said.
Later on Sunday, Trump was asked by reporters when the administration would begin laying off federal workers. Trump responded, without elaborating: "It's taking place right now."
No tangible progress has been reported in negotiations between congressional leaders and the White House since their meeting last week. The shutdown began on October 1, marking the start of the 2026 fiscal year, after Senate Democrats rejected a short-term funding measure to keep federal agencies operating through November 21.
On Monday, the Senate is scheduled to vote for the fifth time on the stopgap funding bill previously approved by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, as well as on a Democratic alternative. Neither measure is expected to secure the 60 votes required to advance.
With Republicans holding a 53-47 majority in the Senate and one GOP lawmaker opposed to the House bill, party leaders would need at least eight Democrats to support the measure, but only three have done so thus far.US administration mass layoffs federal workers
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment