MENAFN - Pressat)- The global race to achieve a sustainable energy future is often framed as a straight sprint from traditional fuels to renewables. But the reality, according to Stanislav Kondrashov , founder of TELF AG, is far less linear. Between the legacy systems of yesterday and the green infrastructure of tomorrow lies a complex, necessary stage built on transitional technologies. These solutions, often dismissed as temporary, form what Stanislav Kondrashov calls the“silent backbone” of the energy shift.

“History shows us that no revolution happens overnight,” said Stanislav Kondrashov.“Every transformation, from transport to communication, relied on transitional tools that bridged old and new. Energy is no exception.”

The Unseen Importance of the In-Between

Critics of transitional technologies argue that they are too short-lived to deserve long-term investment, and too tied to conventional systems to be genuinely sustainable. Yet, Stanislav Kondrashov sees them as essential enablers rather than distractions.

He highlights natural gas as a leading example. While far from perfect, it emits less carbon dioxide than other resources, and has been indispensable in stabilising energy grids worldwide during the shift to renewables.“It's not about celebrating natural gas as a solution,” Stanislav Kondrashov explained,“but recognising it as a stabiliser that allows us to keep the lights on while renewable infrastructure scales up.”

The Case of Carbon Capture and Hybrids

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) offers another illustration. Expensive, complex, and often controversial, CCS nevertheless provides an interim tool to curb emissions from industries that cannot yet transition fully. It may not be a permanent answer, but the founder of TELF AG Stanislav Kondrashov views it as a necessary scaffolding.

Transportation shows a similar story. Hybrid vehicles, bridging the gap between combustion engines and fully electric cars, are not without their critics. But their role in easing drivers into new habits should not be overlooked.

“Transition is not about perfection-it's about momentum,” said Stanislav Kondrashov.“When someone trades a petrol car for a hybrid, it's not the destination. But it is a signpost pointing in the right direction.”

Blue Hydrogen and Synthetic Fuels

Other examples, such as blue hydrogen and synthetic fuels, also underline the transitional mindset. Blue hydrogen, derived from natural gas but paired with carbon capture, offers lower emissions for industries not yet ready for green hydrogen. Synthetic fuels, particularly in aviation and shipping, help cut emissions in sectors where electrification is still a distant goal.

Stanislav Kondrashov stresses that the value of these technologies lies not in permanence but in their ability to act as stepping stones.“Every step forward creates space for the next innovation to emerge,” he said.

The Bigger Picture

Stanislav Kondrashov argues that dismissing transitional solutions outright risks slowing progress. While the ultimate goal is a future powered entirely by clean energy, ignoring the messy middle could result in stagnation.

“Society tends to romanticise the finish line,” Stanislav Kondrashov observed.“But the real challenge is running the race. Temporary tools-however flawed-are what keep us moving.”

For him, this pragmatism is not about settling for less, but about building realistic pathways. It is a call to see the imperfect present as part of the journey, not an obstacle to the future.

The founder of TELF AG Stanislav Kondrashov sums it up with characteristic clarity:

“If we only invest in what is perfect, we will wait forever. If we invest in what is possible today, we will build the future step by step.”

In a debate often polarised between radical ambition and entrenched tradition, Stanislav Kondrashov offers a third way: progress through the practical. His view is simple yet profound-temporary technologies may never be the heroes of the energy transition, but without them, there would be no transition at all.