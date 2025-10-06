Rosatom Opens Additive Technologies Center In Belarus

Rosatom has opened an Additive Technologies Center (ATC) in Belarus. This is Rosatom's first Additive Technologies Center (ATC) outside Russia, and implemented as a joint venture of Rosatom and the Belarusian company H-Holding.

"The introduction of additive manufacturing ensures the transition to a new technological paradigm. Compared to traditional production technologies, 3D printing allows us to produce unique products of complex shape with specified parameters quickly and cost-effectively based on a zero-waste principle,” said Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Rosatom.







“All the equipment in this center is fully technologically independent from third countries, and more than half of the machines are manufactured by Rosatom. I am confident that the center's export potential will soon allow it to enter foreign markets with its products and services," he added.

Three ATCs have already been established at Rosatom's enterprises. Seven more general access centers for additive technologies have been opened at educational institutions in various regions of Russia. In addition, the ATC is equipped with a Russian-made machine for printing sand polymer molds for casting, as well as a 3D scanner. The possibility of 3D scanning in combination with 3D printing enables a comprehensive approach- from manufacturing products to the customer's model to reverse engineering.







The Belarusian Additive Technologies Center will be able to produce up to 1.5 tons of products from various metals, up to 3 tons of sand-polymer molds, and up to 100 kg of engineering plastics products per year. The ATC will also manufacture small printers for metal printing, which are in demand in the medical industry, scientific centers, and educational institutions.

