Prime Minister Honours 60 Long-Serving Teachers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

DOHA: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani has honoured 60 distinguished male and female teachers who have devoted more than 25 years to the noble teaching profession.



The ceremony, organized by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education yesterday at its headquarters, marked World Teachers' Day under the theme“Dedication That Nurtures Generations.”



This year's celebration also introduced new categories recognizing Qatari male teachers who have completed 5, 10, 15, and 20 years of service, in appreciation of their unwavering commitment and to encourage their continued professional growth.



Addressing the event, Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater said the Ministry is currently working through a specialized committee to assess the reality of teachers' work environment and identify the challenges they face, to develop practical solutions that reduce administrative burdens and strengthen support systems.

She said that the ultimate goal is to provide teachers with a motivating professional environment that enables them to focus on their core mission - teaching, creativity, and giving.



Al Khater said that“Dedication That Nurtures Generations' is not just a slogan, but a reality that teachers bring to life every day.”



She noted that everyone remembers a teacher who left an unforgettable mark on their life, adding:“Those seemingly small moments of encouragement build confidence in students, open horizons of hope, and instill in them values of belonging and giving.”



Al Khater said:“We recognize that teaching is one of the most noble - and at the same time, one of the most challenging - professions. While teachers' dedication stems primarily from within, this passion and drive also need support and encouragement to grow. Therefore, the value of this year's appreciation award has been increased, and new categories have been added to honor teachers at various stages of their careers.”



The Minister highlighted key efforts to enhance the professional environment for teachers, noting that over 20,000 teachers benefited from advanced training programs last academic year. The“Tomouh” Scholarship Program has also graduated more than 1,650 students, with 160 new scholars admitted this year - including 102 men - reflecting the success of policies aimed at encouraging more male participation in teaching.



Al Khater also emphasized the Ministry's strengthened cooperation with leading regional and international academic and educational institutions to exchange expertise and broaden knowledge, supporting national teacher development programs across various fields, particularly digital technologies and artificial intelligence.



These advancements, she said, aim to empower teachers with innovative tools and provide students with dynamic learning experiences that deepen understanding and expand their intellectual horizons.



The Minister added:“These comprehensive training and professional efforts reflect a strategic commitment aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy, which place human capital development at the heart of building a diversified, sustainable economy and a confident, competitive society.”



Teacher Hamad Ali Al Nuaimi, speaking on behalf of the honorees, stated that“teaching is not just a job - it is a mission and a craft of impact.” He emphasized that“the challenges of this profession have always been a source of motivation, and faith in our mission is what drives us to continue giving.”



Coinciding with the official ceremony, the Ministry launched several symbolic and community initiatives, most notably the“Teacher Is the Path” campaign, which adorned main bridges across the country with inspiring messages highlighting the teacher's role as the foundation for all professions.

Another initiative involved presenting a symbolic rose to every teacher in schools and kindergartens - implemented in coordination with Rafiq Company - as a gesture of appreciation and gratitude. Schools across Qatar also organized creative student performances, thank-you messages, and educational activities celebrating the teacher's role in shaping values and building the future.



The celebration coincided with World Teachers' Day, observed annually on October 5, which this year is held by Unesco under the theme“The Teachers We Need for the Education We Want: The Global Imperative to Reverse the Teacher Shortage.”



This annual event underscores the Ministry's commitment to empowering teachers and fostering an inspiring professional environment to enhance performance - grounded in the firm belief that the teacher is the cornerstone of human development and the architect of the future, in full alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030, which regards investment in human capital as the most effective path to achieving sustainable development.