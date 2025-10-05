Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan Show Off 'Sibling Chemistry' At Fashion Show

2025-10-05 02:20:00
Saturday night was special for actor Sara Ali Khan as she walked the ramp with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan for the first time.

Amid the lush gardens of Sanskriti Greens in Delhi, Sara and Ibrahim enthralled the audience with their effortless "sibling" chemistry, celebrating their shared love for fashion and music.

Both were seen exuding grace in custom Abhinav Mishra's outfits, flaunting the designer's signature mirror work.

A day after owning the ramp with her little brother, Sara penned a note on Instagram, revealing that Ibrahim had said, "Sister I love you," to her on the ramp.

"A night to remember with @iak, especially when he said, 'sister, I love you' on the ramp. What else could make walking for @abhinavmishra_ once again even more special? Wearing this exquisite rusty orange ensemble, handcrafted with Abhinav's signature mirror work, felt like stepping into a magical world of art, craft, and celebration. So happy to be a part of The Shrine -- a night filled with beauty, light, and love," she posted.

Sara and Ibrahim, following in the footsteps of their parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, have both stepped into acting. Sara debuted in Bollywood in 2018 with Kedarnath, while Ibrahim has appeared in just two films so far.

