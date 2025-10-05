Qatar Automobiles Company Launches Special Offer On Range Of Mitsubishi Suvs In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Automobiles Company, the authorised distributor of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation in Qatar, launched a special offer on a range of Mitsubishi SUVs, including Montero Sport, Outlander, XForce, and Eclipse Cross.

Valid until 30 November2025, the exceptional offer allows all customers to buy a new XForce2025 at a starting price of QR69,000, or Outlander 2025 starting from QR84,000, Eclipse Cross 2025 starting from QR79,000, and Montero Sport 2024 starting from QR99,000.

In addition, new buyers can enjoy a wide range of benefits including 1-year free registration, 1-year free comprehensive insurance, a free window tinting and five-year warranty with unlimited mileage.

All the cars are available at Qatar Automobiles Company (QAC), the authorised distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Qatar, in its showrooms on Salwa Road and Alkhor.

The Montero Sport features the new Dynamic Shield front grill, enhanced front bumper design and new LED and fog lights to give the car a tougheryet smooth and modern look. On the back, the layout of rear lamps was changed, signal lights and brake lights' positions have been switched, with a new spoiler out back adding an attractive finish to give the car a more sophisticated look.

The Montero Sport is equipped with a 3.0-LITER V6 MIVEC engine. The high-displacement V6 engine supplies strong acceleration even when carrying heavy loads or travelling uphill.

The fourth generation of the premium quality seven-seater Outlander received a complete design overhaul and features rugged performance that's perfect for today's dynamic environment as well as innovative technology which can enhance the driving experience in more ways than one! Additionally, this safety-centric model comes equipped with a host of advanced features that ensure occupants remain safe at all times.

Available in 2WD and 4WD options, the Outlander enjoys a developed 2.5L gasoline engine which produces an improved maximum power of 181/6,000 hp/rpm, 8.9% better than previous generation, and a maximum torque of 244/3,600 nm/rpm.

The stylish, yet bold compact SUV is designed based on the concept of“best-suited buddy for an exciting lifestyle” to bring excitement, comfort, and practicality to customers' everyday lives.

The XFORCE is developed to answer the needs of young families, active individuals, and modern adventurers seeking a vehicle that seamlessly blends style, reliability, versatility, and cutting-edge technology to better match their dynamic lifestyles.

Aiming to redefine the standards in the compact SUV segment, the XFORCE features a bold, elegant design, a wide range of luxurious amenities, a spacious interior, and a powerful 1.5-liter MIVEC engine.

The Mitsubishi crossover SUV Eclipse Cross offers dynamic performance and enjoys an overall enhanced exterior design, extended body length, upgraded sleek and elegant interior, advanced technology, and intelligent safety features.

Developed under the design concept“Daring Grace”, the restyled front and rear design coupled with the extended body length create a more unified, sophisticated, sleek and sporty look of an SUV.

Available in 2WD option, the Eclipse Cross comes with two types of engine capacities; a 1.5L DOHC MIVEC turbocharged engine and a 2.0L DOHC MIVEC engine. MIVEC, which stands for Mitsubishi Innovative Valve Timing Electronic Control system, facilitates a more dynamic driving performance.