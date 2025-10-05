403
Porpoise sightings drop off in N. Wales coast
(MENAFN) A study found that an island off the north Wales coast has experienced a 97% drop in the porpoise population observed there, even though the area is safeguarded.
Mick Green, manager of the Bardsey Marine Mammal Project, stated that the population decline near Bardsey Island, off the Llŷn Peninsula in Gwynedd, may be caused by climate change or simply because the animals are eating in different locations.
He stated that "I have to emphasise it's a decrease in sightings, the number we see for the number of hours we sit watching, so we can't directly transfer that into population size."
Bardsey Island, also called Enlli, is known as both a wildlife refuge and a site of special scientific interest because it is home to wildlife like choughs, grey seals, and puffins.
Mr. Green told a news agency that there had "obviously" been a "large drop in animals using the area around Bardsey Island over the last 20 years".
He stated that while the drop in the porpoise population has been observed in other areas of the Irish Sea. However, "the amount of decline is variable".
